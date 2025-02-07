University of Alabama System names new chancellor

The University of Alabama System Board of Trustees appointed Sid J. Trant as chancellor of the UA System Friday. Trant has served as interim chancellor for the past 10 months, after the retirement of former chancellor Finis St. John.
“It is an incredible honor to serve as chancellor of the University of Alabama System,” Trant said. “I am deeply committed to the University of Alabama System’s mission of improving the lives of Alabamians and all those we serve through teaching, research and service.”
Trant is a 1983 graduate of The University of Alabama. He earned his juris doctor from Georgetown University Law Center in 1986 and worked at Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP for 30 years before joining the UA System in 2017.
“Sid Trant has demonstrated exceptional leadership over the past several months, proving his ability to advance the University of Alabama System’s mission while strengthening its foundation for future success,” said Karen P. Brooks, a member of the Board of Trustees who led the chancellor search. “His intricate understanding of the UA System combined with his proven experience and passion for higher education and health care make him uniquely qualified to lead the UA System into the future.”
Trant will oversee operations of The University of Alabama, the University of Alabama at Huntsville, the University of Alabama in Birmingham and The University of Alabama at Birmingham Health System. He previously served as the UA System’s general counsel and senior vice chancellor prior to becoming interim chancellor.
Scott Phelps, Board of Trustees President pro tempore, said that Trant is a “leader of unparalleled integrity and expertise” and that the board “is confident that the UA System will continue to expand its impact and set new standards of excellence” during his time as chancellor.
“I am grateful to the Board of Trustees for entrusting me with this responsibility, and I look forward to working with our institutional leaders and all members of the UA System community to build upon our momentum and achieve even greater success,” Trant said.