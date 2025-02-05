Tuscaloosa Mayor declares February National Parent Leadership Month

Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox announced at Tuesday’s city council meeting that the city of Tuscaloosa would recognize February as National Parent Leadership Month.
“Parent leadership is essential in effective means of strengthening families and preventing child abuse and neglect,” Maddox said. “We ask all residents to join us in supporting parents in their vital leadership roles in their communities.”
National Parent Leadership Month was proclaimed in partnership with the Alabama Department of Childhood Abuse and Neglect Prevention as well as the Children’s Trust Fund of Alabama.
“We are grateful, grateful, grateful for this honor, for you guys to continue to bring recognition to this month,” Vadonna Williams, a member of the ADCANP Alabama Parent Advisory Council, said on behalf of the children’s trust fund.
Maddox announced that the organizations, the city of Tuscaloosa and private organizations in Tuscaloosa would work together to develop parent leadership initiatives.
“As a parent, and as those here know, parenting is an evolving process,” Maddox said. “It’s not easy, and we appreciate everyone out there trying to help us.”