Alabama volleyball hires new assistant coach for 2025 season

Cameron Joyce, Staff Writer
February 5, 2025
Alabama Volleyball has hired Jake Barreau as an assistant coach for the upcoming 2025 season.

Alabama volleyball hired Jake Barreau as an assistant coach for the upcoming 2025 season, the team announced Jan. 27. 

Barreau has plenty of experience under his belt. He spent the previous three seasons as an assistant and recruiting coordinator at Michigan State. He also spent time as an associate head coach and recruiting coordinator at Illinois State, helping the team win the Missouri Valley Conference three consecutive times as well as make four straight NCAA Tournament appearances.

Barreau said he’s thrilled to get started with the Crimson Tide.

“I am beyond excited to join The University of Alabama family,” Barreau said. “The power and tradition of the Alabama brand speaks for itself, and it’s clear this is a place at the forefront of the changing landscape of college athletics.”

Fans will hope that Barreau’s defensive experience will help the team. He previously led Michigan State’s Nalani Iosia and Zuzanna Kulig to finish second in digs and fourth in blocks for the Big Ten, respectively. Barreau also helped Illinois State finish ninth in the nation for kills (1701, 13.5 a set) during his first season with the team in 2021.

With his experience, head coach Rashinda Reed felt like he was the perfect fit for the team.

“Jake Barreau is an elite volleyball coach and a visionary leader with an extensive recruiting background and a wealth of knowledge that elevates everyone around him,” she said.

Barreau now joins associate head coach Matt Scott and assistant coach Chelsi Carter, both of whom will be entering their fourth season with Alabama.

