Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

Civil rights organizations file preliminary injunction in ‘divisive concepts’ lawsuit

Victor Hagan, Assistant News Editor
February 2, 2025
CW / Riley Thompson

The American Civil Liberties Union of Alabama and the Legal Defense Fund filed a motion of preliminary injunction asking the court to pause Senate Bill 129, the “divisive concepts” bill, last month. The pause would last until the current lawsuit against the law is completed.

“Alabama’s students and educators are entitled to receive quality, accurate, and comprehensive education that respects their right to exist safely, with dignity, and free from discrimination,” said Antonio Ingram II, LDF senior counsel. “SB129 is flatly at odds with the true interests of Alabamians and the rights to free speech and due process enshrined in our Constitution.”

The lawsuit was filed Jan. 14 by three University of Alabama professors, three students from the University of Alabama at Birmingham and the NAACP of Alabama against the University Board of Trustees and Gov. Kay Ivey. It claims the law, which restricts the teachings of “divisive concepts” and effectively bans diversity, equity and inclusion offices and programs in public schools, violates the First and 14th Amendments.

“Justice demands urgency,” said Alison Mollman, ACLU of Alabama legal director. “Students and professors in our state have dealt with this unconstitutional law for several months and deserve to learn in a classroom that is free of censorship and racial discrimination.”

