Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White



Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White
Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White
Categories:

Mouhamed Dioubate wins blue-collar hard hat in only 11 minutes against Georgia

Noah Scoggins, Contributing Writer
February 2, 2025
CW / Elijah McWhorter
Alabama forward Mouhamed Dioubate (#10) celebrates with the student section after defeating Georgia at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, AL on Feb. 1, 2025.

Mouhamed Dioubate won the blue-collar hard hat on Saturday evening after the Crimson Tide’s 90-69 win against Georgia.

Head coach Nate Oats praised his effort in the locker room after the game when announcing he had won the hard hat.

“[Dioubate] plays 11 minutes 30 seconds, leads the team in plus-minus with plus-20,” Oats said. “Somehow in 11 1/2 minutes he totaled up 20 blue-collar points.”

Dioubate did a lot of work on the little things like hustling and diving for the ball, helping Alabama cruise to its victory over the Bulldogs. He finished the game with 6 points on 3/6 shooting, six rebounds and a steal. 

After winning the hard hat during Alabama’s win against Vanderbilt in January, Dioubate spoke about being more aggressive and fans seeing more of that effort. Although he has not reached the 22 points that he scored during that game, the effort can easily be seen whenever he is on the court, as he contributes heavily on both sides of the ball.

Fans can catch the Crimson Tide back in action on Saturday, when it will play Arkansas in Fayetteville on ESPN at 7 p.m. CT. 

 

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in SPORTS
Alabama forward Grant Nelson (#4) shoots a 3-pointer against Georgia at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, AL on Feb. 1, 2025.
What changed for Alabama basketball in the last two weeks
Alabama guard Mark Sears (#1) dribbles down the court against Mississippi State at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, MS on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025.
The good, the bad and the ugly from No. 4 Alabama’s past three games
Alabama gymnast Paityn Walker performs a floor routine at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, GA on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025.
No. 14 Alabama gymnastics loses to No. 12 Georgia
Alabama gymnast Cameron Machado performs a routine in Coleman Coliseum 2024.
Cameron Machado medically retiring from Alabama gymnastics
An Alabama swimmer competes against Tennessee at Alabama Aquatic Center and Don Gambril Olympic Pool in Tuscaloosa, AL on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025.
Alabama swimming and diving falls to Auburn to end the regular season
Gallery: Alabama Basketball vs. Georgia
Gallery: Alabama Basketball vs. Georgia