Mouhamed Dioubate wins blue-collar hard hat in only 11 minutes against Georgia

Mouhamed Dioubate won the blue-collar hard hat on Saturday evening after the Crimson Tide’s 90-69 win against Georgia.
Head coach Nate Oats praised his effort in the locker room after the game when announcing he had won the hard hat.
“[Dioubate] plays 11 minutes 30 seconds, leads the team in plus-minus with plus-20,” Oats said. “Somehow in 11 1/2 minutes he totaled up 20 blue-collar points.”
Dioubate did a lot of work on the little things like hustling and diving for the ball, helping Alabama cruise to its victory over the Bulldogs. He finished the game with 6 points on 3/6 shooting, six rebounds and a steal.
After winning the hard hat during Alabama’s win against Vanderbilt in January, Dioubate spoke about being more aggressive and fans seeing more of that effort. Although he has not reached the 22 points that he scored during that game, the effort can easily be seen whenever he is on the court, as he contributes heavily on both sides of the ball.
Fans can catch the Crimson Tide back in action on Saturday, when it will play Arkansas in Fayetteville on ESPN at 7 p.m. CT.