A deep dive into who to look out for in 2025 Alabama quarterback competition

CW / Riley Thompson Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (#15) lines up against LSU at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, LA on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2025.

Alabama will have a new face running its offense in 2025 after quarterback Jalen Milroe recently decided to declare for the NFL draft.

Milroe’s decision to forego his final season of eligibility leaves Alabama lacking veteran quarterback experience in 2025, as redshirt junior Ty Simpson and redshirt sophomore Austin Mack are the only returning quarterbacks from the 2024 season. Alabama will also bring in 5-star recruit Keelon Russell.

Ty Simpson

Simpson, the eldest of the three quarterbacks, will enter his fourth season with Alabama. Unlike many in the era of NIL, Simpson has stayed with the Crimson Tide despite not yet receiving starting opportunities.

Simpson was a consensus 5-star recruit from Westview High School in Martin, Tennessee. He chose Alabama over Clemson, Tennessee and UT Martin.

Despite not starting a game for Alabama to date, he is the most experienced option for head coach Kalen DeBoer. Simpson knows the program well, has trained behind both 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young and two-year starter Milroe, and now has spent a year learning DeBoer and offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan’s offense.

“I think the people who really know and have watched Ty — probably all of you — you can see he’s got that ability,” DeBoer said of Simpson’s dual-threat prowess. “[He] gets tied into Jalen and his running ability, but Ty is tough to handle when running the football, too.”

In limited playing time, Simpson has shown potential, including an impressive 43-yard completion to tight end Josh Cuevas in the 52-7 win over Mercer, which set up an Alabama touchdown. Simpson’s pocket awareness and arm talent will give him a good chance to win the starting job in 2025.

Austin Mack

Mack followed DeBoer from Washington to Alabama. He brings unique size to the quarterback position, measuring at 6-6 and weighing 236 pounds.

Mack decided to reclassify from the class of 2024 to the class of 2023 following the transfer of former Washington quarterback Sam Huard. Mack redshirted the 2023 season, sitting behind Heisman Trophy runner-up Michael Penix Jr. and Dylan Morris.

In his final high school season, Mack completed 70.4% of his passes, throwing for 3,498 yards and 40 touchdowns with just five interceptions. He led Folsom High School to a semifinal appearance in the CIF Division 1-AA state championships.

Mack ran Alabama’s scout team offense in 2024, and DeBoer believes he has come “a long way” since he transferred to Alabama.

He threw a touchdown pass to wide receiver Rico Scott in the Crimson Tide’s victory against Mercer, impressively placing his pass into a tight window.

DeBoer praised Mack’s work ethic, calling him “one of the hardest workers on the team,” and has expressed his excitement about his future.

Mack’s accuracy and familiarity with a DeBoer-run offense make the case for him leading the Crimson Tide on offense in 2025.

Keelon Russell

Russell enrolled early at Alabama following an impressive senior season in which he completed 69.4% of his passes and threw for 4,177 yards, 55 touchdowns and just four interceptions.

Russell was ranked as a consensus 5-star recruit from Duncanville High School in Duncanville, Texas. He led Duncanville to a 13-1 record in 2024, narrowly losing the Texas 6A D1 playoff semifinal to eventual champions North Crowley, 36-34.

Russell is DeBoer’s first high school quarterback recruit at Alabama, headlining a talented group of players in the 2025 recruiting class.

DeBoer spoke at a press conference in December and praised Russell’s attitude and leadership skills as a key member of Alabama’s incoming class.

“There’s a swagger about him. There’s a confidence about him,” DeBoer said. “He’s helped become a major part of bringing and keeping this class together, which is what you’d want of any leader.”

Russell committed to Alabama in June 2024 as a then-4-star recruit after previously committing to SMU. Russell continued to rise on recruiting websites following his win in the 2024 Elite 11 finals, a premier high school quarterback event attended by alumni such as former Alabama quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts.

Russell won the 2024-25 Gatorade National Player of the Year and 2024-25 MaxPreps National Player of the Year awards, adding to his Elite 11 trophy.

He has received praise from media outlets, with 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Irvins comparing him to 2023 Heisman Trophy Award winner Jayden Daniels.

Irvins wrote that Russell is “blessed with both the speed and agility to turn scrambles into back-breaking gains,” but also is “the type of signal caller that’s going to try and win with his arm as he slides away from pressure and slips out of sacks.”

Russell will immediately provide competition to Alabama’s quarterback room this spring but will likely need to add on weight and muscle to prepare for the wear and tear playing quarterback in the SEC brings. His impressive skill set and confidence as a freshman quarterback will ultimately help him the most in his pursuit of a starting job.

Who will win the job?

DeBoer and Sheridan will have a tough competition on their hands, but ultimately Simpson will likely win the job in one of the strongest quarterback rooms Alabama has had since 2018, where the Crimson Tide had future NFL quarterbacks Tagovailoa, Hurts and Mac Jones.

This is due to Simpson’s leadership, experience and dual-threat process, but he will need to perform consistently each week to keep it, with both Mack and Russell hungry to get their chance to lead the offense.

Alabama will begin spring practice in March and will host its annual “A-Day” spring game on April 12.