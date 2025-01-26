Alabama baseball holds first spring practice, begins prep for season

Hannah Grace Mayfield CW// Hannah Grace Mayfield, Players in the Alabama dugout celebrate during a 2024 game versus Arkansas.

Alabama baseball held its first official spring practice on Friday, signaling that the beginning of the 2025 season is only a few weeks away.

The practice consisted of a variety of drills and simulated pregame such as in-and-out, before an intrasquad scrimmage ended the day.

“More than anything, we’re just excited to get going,” head coach Rob Vaughn said. “It’s crazy to think we’re a little over three weeks away from college baseball being back. We’re excited to be here and excited to get going.”

During the pre-practice press conference, it was revealed that the No. 3 jersey, which is given to the team captain, will be worn by senior outfielder Kade Snell.

It has been a long journey for Snell, who started his career across the state at Auburn before spending his next two seasons at the junior college level. He then returned to the state of Alabama and made an impact right away, starting in 36 games last season and hitting .324 with 30 RBIs.

“I’m pumped to represent this program,” Snell said. “For me to be picked by all my peers that are pretty much the same age as me, it means a lot. I love these guys with all my heart.”

Also donning a new jersey number will be senior pitcher Coulson Buchanan, who had previously worn 46 in honor of MLB pitcher Craig Kimbrel but will don No. 11 this season, a number that for him has personal value.

“The number has meant a lot to me, really through both my mom and my dad’s sides of the family,” Buchanan said. “As soon as I got the chance to wear it, I took the opportunity, and I’m excited to wear it.”

A heavy topic of discussion in the pre-practice press conference was the return of junior pitcher Riley Quick, who missed most of last season after undergoing season-ending elbow surgery. He had only appeared in one game but turned heads, pitching three scoreless and hitless innings and recording five strikeouts.

Now fully recovered from surgery, Quick will be a key contributor for the Crimson Tide pitching staff this season. Vaughn said that there will be some “ups and downs” along the way in Quick’s return to play but that he is excited for what Quick will be able to bring this season.

“There’s no secret that when you flip the ball to that guy, you feel pretty good,” Vaughn said. “Not just because of his electric stuff, but he just might be the toughest dude on the field.”

That electric pitching was on full display during the intrasquad scrimmage, as Quick hit 98-99 mph on his fastball and showcased a lethal slider. He retired five of the six batters he faced, putting up three strikeouts.

Pitchers Zane Adams, Bobby Alcock and Jonathan Stevens had strong outings during the scrimmage as well, as none of them allowed a run. Vaughn said he is “excited” to see what the pitching staff will bring this season.

Alabama’s season will begin on Feb. 14 with a home matchup against Bradley at 4 p.m. CT.