Decades of dominance: LSU and Alabama’s long history

Riley Brown CW// Riley Brown, Forward Grant Nelson battles LSU players during Alabama’s game versus the Tigers on Jan. 25.

The Alabama-LSU rivalry has a deep history, creating competitive games, future stars and big moments. While football often overshadows the teams’ basketball meetings, students still consistently pack the arena, hoping to beat the opposing team. This rivalry has produced plenty of memorable matchups and defining moments.

Alabama has a 117-75 advantage in the all-time series, but LSU has had its moments of dominance in past eras. The rivalry peaked during the 1980s and 1990s, specifically when Alabama head coach Wimp Sanderson and LSU head coach Dale Brown built their teams to play dominant basketball, recruiting physical players to run gritty schemes. Both programs were in contention for the SEC during this era, which heightened the stakes of their matchups even more.

“We know what’s at stake every time we play them. It’s all about filing a statement with the SEC,” Alabama guard Mark Sears said.

This rivalry has included some of the SEC’s greatest athletes of all time. In the mid-‘90s, LSU’s Shaquille O’Neal often faced Alabama’s Antonio McDyess, resulting in high-profile confrontations that gained national attention. O’Neal’s size and domination in the paint were frequently challenged by Alabama’s balanced and tough defense, making the Crimson Tide one of the few teams capable of slowing him down.

In recent years, talents like Collin Sexton for Alabama and Cameron Thomas for LSU have continued the history of great SEC basketball. Sexton’s electrifying performances and leadership during the 2017-18 season helped Alabama secure critical victories over LSU; however, Thomas’ scoring talents caused problems for Alabama’s defense, with him scoring 21 and 22 in his two games against the Crimson Tide that year.

When Alabama’s Herb Jones, who was playing with a broken left hand, made a one-handed free throw late in the 2020 season, it became one of the most memorable moments in the rivalry. His hard work helped Alabama win 88-82, demonstrating the tenacity and resolve that characterize this game. Following the game, head coach Nate Oats said, “Herb’s a warrior. That moment showed just how much heart he has and what this rivalry means.”

The 2021 SEC championship was a high-scoring game that showed the offensive might of both teams. Alabama sent LSU home 80-79 to cap off a dominant SEC season under Oats.

When Alabama and LSU go against each other, they demonstrate that the SEC provides more than simply entertaining football matchups. Alabama has become a powerhouse thanks to Oats’ fast-paced offense, while LSU remains reliant on its athleticism and physical style of play.

LSU head coach Matt McMahon recently emphasized the intensity of these games, saying, “When Alabama and LSU play, you know there will be a fight. These are the games that players live for,” LSU head coach Matt McMahon said to emphasize the intensity of these games.

This multi-decade rivalry reminds fans that SEC basketball can be just as exciting as football. Every game is intense, and both programs play with heart, no matter their record.