Eleven major role players returning to Alabama football for 2024-25 season

Riley Thompson CW// Riley Thompson, Running back Jam Miller runs the ball in the 2025 ReliaQuest Bowl versus Michigan.

Alabama recently lost 23 players to the transfer portal but will be returning 11 major role players for the 2025 season along with an incoming recruiting class ranked No. 2 in the country.

Seven players are on defense, so there will be much to look forward to as these experienced players will provide leadership for many talented freshmen and transfers coming in.

Domani Jackson, cornerback

Jackson will be returning after completing his first season in Tuscaloosa after transferring from USC.

Jackson immediately became a starter for Alabama in the secondary. He started every game and had arguably his best performance of the season against Georgia.

To finish the 2024 season, he totaled 48 tackles, two for a loss, a forced fumble, seven pass deflections and two interceptions.

Keon Sabb, safety

After Sabb finished his sophomore year with the Crimson Tide having only appeared in seven games due to an injury, he announced he’d return for the 2025 season.

In just seven games he was still able to make an impact, finishing the season with 34 total tackles, two interceptions and four pass deflections.

With a healthy Sabb back in Tuscaloosa and ready to return for his starting role, he could help electrify the defense along with the other returning defensive starters.

Deontae Lawson, linebacker

Lawson has been a force on the Alabama defense for the past two years, and after a disappointing end to the season with an injury against Oklahoma, he has announced he will be returning for his final year with the Crimson Tide.

Until his injury at Oklahoma sent him to the sidelines, he had recorded 76 total tackles, four pass deflections, two sacks and an interception.

This was his second year in a row being named as a semifinalist for the Butker Award that goes to the best linebacker in college football.

Justin Jefferson, linebacker

Jefferson appeared in 11 games for the Crimson Tide this season, starting two of them and taking Lawson’s role after his injury. Jefferson will now return for his final year.

He recorded 61 total tackles, 5 1/2 tackles for loss, two sacks, a pass breakup and a forced fumble.

Jefferson will likely see a starting role along with Lawson next year, adding valuable depth and experience to the linebacker room and the defense as a whole.

Tim Keenan III, D-lineman

Alabama will be returning another defensive player with Keenan on the defensive line.

The Birmingham native will return for his senior year with the Crimson Tide after an efficient year working the interior line.

He finished the 2024 season with 40 total tackles, six and a half for a loss, 2 1/2 sacks, two quarterback pressures and a pass deflection.

He will be a leader for the defensive line as there will be three new incoming defensive lineman in transfer Kelby Collins, 4-star Steve Mboumoua and 3-star London Simmons.

Jah-Marien Latham, D-lineman

Latham appeared in all 12 games for the Crimson Tide this past season, starting 11 of them. In those appearances, he managed to tally up 27 tackles.

Two of his 27 tackles were for a loss, and he also recorded a sack, three quarterback hurries and a fumble recovery.

Latham was named a defensive power player of the week by the staff after his performance in the games against South Carolina and Missouri. He will be yet another valuable piece of the Alabama defense that will be returning for the 2025 season with hopes for a better result at the end of the season.

LT Overton, D-lineman

Overton will enter his second season with the Crimson Tide after transferring from Texas A&M.

In his 2024 campaign with Alabama he accumulated 42 total tackles with three for a loss, two sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a pass deflection.

Overton will be yet another returning force for the Crimson Tide next season as head coach Kalen DeBoer will seek his first College Football Playoff appearance with Alabama.

Jam Miller, running back

Miller was the starting running back for Alabama last season, even though Justice Haynes saw significant play time as well.

He led the team in rushing stats, garnering 641 rushing yards and seven touchdowns off of 135 carries. He also contributed in the passing game, recording 13 catches for 119 yards and a touchdown.

Considering that he was a contributor last year, with mobile quarterback Jalen Milroe entering the draft and Haynes transferring to Michigan, Miller could turn into a force to be reckoned with next year if he is utilized the right way.

Jaedon Roberts and Parker Brailsford, O-linemen

Miller and the rest of the offense will get help from two returning starters on the offensive line with Roberts and Brailsford.

Brailsford followed DeBoer from Washington and immediately became an impact starter following the departure of center Seth McLaughlin after the 2023 season.

He came to Tuscaloosa and by the end of his first season he played a team-high 714 snaps. Along with that, he recorded 65 knockdown blocks and was also selected to the watchlist for the Rimington Trophy, an award for the best center in college football.

Roberts started 11 games for Alabama last season and also made a name for himself, as he was put on the watchlist for both the Lombardi Award and Outland Trophy.

Roberts and Brailsford were both named as one of Outland’s players of the week after their performance against Wisconsin in Week 3.

Germie Bernard, wide receiver

Bernard was another player who decided to follow DeBoer to Tuscaloosa.

Bernard arrived and immediately became an impact starter in the wide receiver room, recording the most receptions for Alabama last season.

By the end of the 2024 season, he tallied 714 receiving yards and two touchdowns off 46 receptions. He also recorded four rushes for 37 yards and a touchdown. He had his best game of the season against Auburn, where he had his first 100-yard receiving game. In the win against Auburn he totaled up 111 yards on seven catches.

Bernard will be a significant force for the Crimson Tide on the offensive side of the ball along with rising sophomore Ryan Williams, with Miller in the backfield as another offensive threat.