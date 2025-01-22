SGA Elections Board announces timeline for spring 2025 Election

The SGA will hold its spring 2025 general election Tuesday, Feb. 25. Voting will be open for all positions on the Executive Council and for all college-specific Senator seats from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on myBama.

There are two optional candidate informational meetings, which are scheduled to be held over Zoom, Wednesday and Thursday at 6:15 p.m. These meetings were planned for any students who are interested in running for office a chance to learn more about the SGA’s processes, the positions available and the election itself.

Students interested will have to submit an application and a statement of candidacy during the candidacy filing period, which runs for a week from Saturday until Feb. 2.

After submitting an application, any candidates and their campaign managers must attend the Mandatory Orientation Meetings which will be hosted from Feb. 3-7. These meetings will cover the election timeline, requirements and campaign guidelines.

A sample list of candidates and proposed constitutional amendments will be made available on the SGA Elections website on Feb. 17, six class days prior to the election, for the student body to see. The campaigning period will also start on this day and will run until Feb. 24, the day before the election. The final candidate list will be posted on Feb. 20.

Amid the campaigning, there will be a candidate forum and presidential debate, which will be hosted Sunday, Feb. 23, giving students the chance to hear the candidates’ stances on key campus issues.

The day before the election, SGA will host a Sponsored Campaign Event from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

On Election Day, unofficial results will be made available at 11:59 p.m. If needed, a runoff will occur within two to 10 days after the general election.

The deadline to contest any results of the General Election is Feb. 28, three class days after the election, at which point, barring any complaints or appeals, the official results will be finalized.

Following the election, applications will open for the 2025-2026 Elections Board from Feb. 26 to March 18. The new officers will be inaugurated on Apr. 1.