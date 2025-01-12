Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

Tuscaloosa Public Library to host community repair event

Victor Hagan, Assistant News Editor
January 12, 2025
CW / Riley Thompson
Tuscaloosa Public Library

The Tuscaloosa Public Library will host its first ever Repair Cafe on Saturday, Jan. 25 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. The event will offer free repair services for household items in an effort to promote “a culture of reuse and self-sufficiency.”

“This event underscores our commitment to sustainability and community engagement,” said Kayla Sikes, the TPL adult services librarian. “It’s an opportunity for people to learn new skills, connect with neighbors and contribute to a more sustainable future.”

The library is asking for volunteers with practical repair skills who can assist with organizational tasks like registration, setup and guiding participants. Those interested in volunteering can contact Sikes at [email protected].

Those participating will be assisted in repairing their broken items and will be encouraged to share knowledge, stories and tips to reinforce local pride and self-sufficient practices.

“We believe in the power of community collaboration,” Sikes said. “The Repair Cafe is not just about fixing things; it’s about building relationships and promoting a more sustainable way of living. We invite everyone in Tuscaloosa to join us and be part of this inspiring event.

