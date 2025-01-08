Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

National Weather Service issues weather warnings to Tuscaloosa

Sujith Mareddy, News Editor
January 8, 2025
Courtesy of National Weather Service Forecast Office Birmingham, AL

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch to 22 counties in west Alabama today. While Tuscaloosa is not included, many counties surrounding Tuscaloosa received the watch alert, including Lamar, Fayette and Walker. 

“While this does not include Tuscaloosa County, most likely the NWS will issue a winter weather advisory for a row of counties to the south of the current watch,” WVUA 23 said about the watch on Instagram

Tuscaloosa is also predicted to receive a mix of snow, rain and sleet on Thursday night and Friday.

The county received a hazardous weather outlook and a cold weather advisory for Wednesday and Thursday, with a low of 19 degrees on Wednesday night.

“Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves,” the advisory said.

The UA Safety App, available on both iOS and Android, will provide students information about weather service advisories and warnings, and it will keep students updated on weather and weather safety.

 

