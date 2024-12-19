‘Everyone is truly family here’: Six freshmen join the Alabama gymnastics ‘Bamaly’

CW/ Hannah Grace Mayfield Alabama Gymnast Paityn Walker during Crimson vs White Preview meet Dec 6, 2024.

The 2025 gymnastics season officially starts in January, and Alabama has added six new faces to the roster.

Love Birt

Before coming to The University of Alabama, Birt competed for First State Gymnastics, a club team out of Delaware. She was a member of the 2019-20 Junior U.S. National Team, a Junior Olympics national qualifier and a 2019 U.S. Championships qualifier.

Gymnastics has been a part of Birt’s life since she was 4 years old, and she stuck with it because she fell in love with the sport, as she said in an Alabama gymnastics Instagram post.

Birt is listed as an all-around competitor, according to RollTide.com

She said she was drawn to the team’s culture.

“Alabama gymnastics is so special to me because as soon as I got on campus I felt like it was home, and as soon as I moved in all of the girls were like my sisters right away,” Birt said. “I love the coaches, and I’ve been learning amazing things since I’ve been here.”

Brooke Dennis

Dennis competed for the Brandy Johnson’s Global Gymnastics club team in Florida. In 2021 and 2022, she was a Junior Olympics and USA Gymnastics Development Program national qualifier. In 2022, she finished seventh on the floor exercise at the development program national championships, second in the all-around at the state championship and seventh in the all-around at the state regionals.

Dennis is listed as an all-around competitor, according to RollTide.com.

Ryan Fuller

Fuller competed in the Head Over Heels club out of California. In 2023, she was a Development Program national champion on the balance beam and a runner-up on the uneven bars and all-around. Also in 2023, she was a Region 1 regional runner-up on the balance beam and vault and a California state champion on the uneven bars, floor and all-around. In 2024, she was a California state runner-up on the floor.

Fuller is listed as an all-around competitor on the Alabama gymnastics roster.

Fuller said she is excited to compete for the Crimson Tide.

“It means the world to be able to wear the Script A on my chest and represent what we have here at Alabama, and be leaving a legacy,” Fuller said.



Kylee Kvamme

Kvamme competed on the Metropolitan Gymnastics club team from Washington and was a 2023 Development Program national champion on the balance beam and vault. In 2023, she qualified for the 2023 World Championships with the Philippines national team.

Kvamme is listed as an all-around competitor on the Alabama gymnastics roster.

The Alabama gymnastics program upholds a legacy and builds a team culture. This culture attracts many gymnasts to the team, and Kvamme talked about it.

“Alabama gymnastics is special to me because of the coaching tradition and the culture that they have on the team is like nowhere else,” Kvamme said.

Faye Rodio

Rodio competed at Bull City Gymnastics in North Carolina. In 2022, she was a North Carolina Level 10 team state champion, Development Program Nationals alternate and regional qualifier. In 2023, she was again a North Carolina Level 10 team state champion and regional qualifier.

Rodio is listed as a competitor for the vault and floor exercises, according to RollTide.com.

Paityn Walker

Walker competed on the same Head Over Heels club team from California as Fuller. In 2023, Walker was a national bar champion; a state champion on the uneven bars, vault, balance beam, floor and all-around; and a regional champion on the uneven bars, vault, balance beam and all-around.

Walker is listed as an all-around competitor on the Alabama gymnastics roster.

Alabama gymnastics calls itself the “Bamaly,” which is significant to the gymnasts, as it represents family.

“Alabama gymnastics is so special because of the built-in ‘Bamaly.’ Everyone is truly family here, and always here to just help or support you and just to help you become a better human,” Walker said.

The first gymnastics meet of the 2025 season will be held at home against North Carolina on Jan. 10 at 7 p.m. CT.