The Joy Project celebrates the season with its second annual Christmas Festival

The Joy Project held its second annual Christmas festival at Central High School Sunday afternoon.
The charity organization, composed of UA students, made its goal to bring Christmas to the community, providing gifts to children who might not otherwise receive them.
Sunday’s event was full of activities for families to enjoy and make memories together, including a hot chocolate bar, sweet treats, ornament and cookie decorating, face painting, a bouncy house, and letters to and pictures with Santa.
“Seeing the kid’s faces light up with joy may seem small to us, but it means so much to them, and it’s a meaningful way to give back to the community,” said sophomore marketing major Olivia Plant, who volunteered at the event.
Parrys Washington, president of The Joy Project, said the goal of the festival was to bring families together to enjoy the holiday season without financial burdens.
“This event helps fill a need in the community, giving the kids a good time with their family and making sure every kid leaves with a gift for them to open on Christmas,” Washington said.
Volunteer Megan Hansen, a freshman marine science major, described the event as joyful and festive.
“Seeing the kids come in happy and appreciative just fills me with joy,” Hansen said.
Washington said that The Joy Project is trying to expand its events and host something similar in the springtime as another way to give back and serve the community.
“Seeing the kids’ reactions and getting to know them and their families has been the most rewarding part of putting on this event,” Washington said.