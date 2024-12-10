Student veterans walk 151 miles in support of suicide awareness

Courtesy of Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Alabama and Auburn University cadets run around the formation with service flags, Nov. 27, 2024, to boost morale during Operation Iron Ruck. Operation Iron Ruck is an annual event hosted by the Auburn Student Veterans Association (ASVA) and the University of Alabama Campus Veterans Association (CVA) that takes place in the days preceding the Alabama vs Auburn college football game, also known as the Iron Bowl, to raise awareness and funds for veteran suicide prevention.

Between Nov. 27 and Nov. 30, student veterans walked from Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium to Bryant-Denny Stadium as part of the annual Operation Iron Ruck event to raise awareness for veteran suicide.

The 151-mile walk, hosted by the UA Campus Veterans Association and Auburn Student Veterans Association, has occurred annually since 2018.

The participants carried the football that went on to be used in the Iron Bowl, as well as 22 dog tags, to the home stadium on the day of the game.

“This ruck is not just a physical challenge; it’s a demonstration of perseverance, camaraderie and shared purpose,” said Blake Schickel, CVA president. “As participants endure the blisters, the aches and the mental fatigue, they embody the message that even in the depths of struggle, there is strength in unity.”

Jordan Golden, CVA advisor to the president and former president himself, said that OIR fostered a sense of community for him after he faced personal struggles when getting out of the military in March 2019.

“Every year, doing the ruck is like a giant family reunion and also a moment to assess how I’m doing this year and how I can improve for next year,” Golden said. “I wouldn’t give up those long cold nights with my brothers and sisters walking alongside the road for anything.

Several participants said that OIR was a way to not only physically connect Tuscaloosa and Auburn, but also emotionally connect the veterans involved.

“The Iron Bowl provides the perfect backdrop for this mission. Its significance transcends the rivalry, bringing together fans of both teams and uniting them under a common cause,” Schickel said. “Together, they laugh through the pain, push through the struggle and remind one another that they are not alone.”

According to Stop Soldier Suicide, the veteran suicide rate is 72% higher than the national average.

“Walking bulks of miles at a time with weight on your back is no easy task,” said Drew Bair, CVA vice president. “There are times where it hurts to keep walking because of the fatigue of your legs, but OIR is a way to tell veterans struggling with mental health to keep going, to keep stepping, and we are all in this together.”

For Cody Copper, CVA treasurer, OIR “means much more … than just rucking 151 miles,” as he has lost several peers to suicide.

“By continuing to raise public awareness, we can reduce the likelihood of veterans making such a fatal decision, provide them with the necessary help and reassure them that they are not alone in their internal battles,” Copper said.

OIR aims to show veterans that there is a community beside them and to support them no matter what.

“By launching Operation Iron Ruck alongside the Iron Bowl, we’ve created a tradition that brings people together to combat the epidemic of veteran suicide — one step, one mile and one life at a time,” Schickel said.