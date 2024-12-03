Green and Cody log double-doubles as Alabama dominates Georgia State 98-49

Courtesy of UA Athletics Alabama Guard Zaay Green (#14) driving against Georgia State at Coleman Coliseum in , on Monday, Dec 2, 2024.

The No. 19 Alabama women’s basketball team captured its ninth victory of the season, defeating Georgia State 98-49 in front of over a thousand fifth graders.

Alabama hosted the elementary schoolers for its annual Fifth Grade Fast Break, and head coach Kristy Curry said that the young Crimson Tide fans boosted the energy level in Coleman Coliseum.

“When you see that much energy, it infuses you with energy, and I think at first it was a little bit of a transition for us because of communication,” Curry said, adding that the team had to account for the noise by working on its body language and demeanor to communicate.

The Panthers won the opening tip and grabbed the first lead of the game. Georgia State guard Mikyla Tolivert led the charge by making a layup and a 3-pointer in the first quarter.

Alabama responded by drawing two fouls and sinking all four free throws, but Georgia State guard Mya Williams knocked down a triple to extend the Panther lead.

Georgia State held its lead for over half of the quarter until relinquishing it near the four-minute mark.

Alabama center JeAnna Cunningham scored 6 points in the first quarter, and she helped the Crimson Tide take the lead after the early onslaught from the Panthers. Her points were followed by a deep 3-pointer from guard Karly Weathers that propelled Alabama to close out the first quarter with a 4-point lead.

The Crimson Tide’s starters found a rhythm after the opening period and scored 31 points in the second quarter. The Panthers stalled on the offensive end of the floor, scoring only 12 points.

Georgia State allowed Alabama to dominate the offensive glass and collect eight rebounds, leading to 15 second-chance points in the second quarter. Alabama outrebounded Georgia State by 14 on the defensive glass in the same period, and the Crimson Tide finished the first half with a 50-27 lead.

Guard Zaay Green led the scoring attack for the Crimson Tide and went into the half with 15 points.

“Anytime a team makes a run, we want our runs to be longer and stronger. Fortunately, we were able to go on quite a run there at the end of the second quarter, and the way we started the third was much improved from the way that we started the first,” Curry said.

In the third quarter, the Crimson Tide was all gas and no brakes, keeping up the intensity on both ends of the floor. Alabama continued to protect the paint and put hands in the faces of Georgia State shooters. The Panthers’ offensive woes continued, as the team shot 22% in the third quarter.

Guards Aaliyah Nye and Sarah Ashlee Barker and forward Essence Cody broke into double-digit scoring and helped extend Alabama’s lead to 40.

Both Green and Cody achieved double-doubles against the Panthers.

Green finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds, achieving a career-high in assists with seven. Cody did not start quickly in the first quarter, but she turned things around and dominated in the second and third. She scored 13 points and led the team in rebounding with 11 boards.

First-year guard Eris Lester found her way into double figures in the second half, finishing the game with 11 points.

Throughout the game, the fifth graders cheered loudly when Georgia State was shooting free throws, helping lead to the Panthers’s low 41% from the foul stripe. On the flip side, Alabama shot 91% at the free-throw line.

“I’ve experienced a game like that before, but just playing here was very fun and exciting to just have the kids screaming and yelling, so I really appreciated it,” Green said.

Alabama scored 40 points in the paint, and Curry said that her players’ balanced shot selection is the key to success throughout this season.

“That’s a dimension that Zaay, Aaliyah, Sarah Ashlee and Karly have continued to improve. They’re not just one-dimensional at the rim or from 3. We’re able to get some 2s, and as we move into the season, I think that’s going to be critical to our success that you can’t take away the drive nor can you take away the 3,” Curry said.

The Crimson Tide won by 49 points to keep this season’s undefeated streak rolling.

Alabama’s next game will be in Berkeley, California, for an SEC/ACC Challenge faceoff with the California Golden Bears. The game will be broadcast on Thursday at 8 p.m. CT on ESPNU.