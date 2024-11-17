Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White


The Crimson White
The Crimson White
SGA holds special elections for two vacant Senate seats

Sujith Mareddy, News Editor
November 17, 2024
SGA held a special election Friday for two vacant Senate seats, one in the law school and one in the graduate school. The unofficial results were announced the same day.

The law Senate seat had no competing candidates and voters were required to write in their votes. Kevin Doh, a Juris Doctor candidate at the school of law, won the election with nine write-in votes, and Tristin Lollar, a Juris Doctor candidate at the school of law, placed second with seven write-ins.

The graduate Senate seat had four competing candidates, and Davin Nabizadeh, a Ph.D. student in educational psychology, won with 51 votes. Amber Todd, a second-year MBA student, placed second with 31 votes.

“I am running for the Senate seat because of my extensive experience in both academic and student leadership roles, including seven years of teaching and active involvement in student organizations,” Nabizadeh said in his candidate statement. 

Nabizadeh said he will focus on increasing resources and stipends, particularly in fields like humanities and social sciences. He said he will promote an increase in funding for conference attendance to “help graduate students navigate their programs more effectively.”

“One of my key goals is to establish a resource center for students facing challenges within their programs, ensuring they have access to the counseling and support needed to succeed at The University of Alabama,” Nabizadeh said.

If complaints/appeals are raised and the election committee approves, the SGA will host a runoff election Tuesday.

