Players of the game in Alabama’s 52-7 win over Mercer

CW / Riley Thompson Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams (#2) scores a touchdown.

Alabama football dominated on Saturday, defeating Mercer 52-7. Here are the players of the game for the Crimson Tide in the win.

Jalen Milroe

It was another great game for the quarterback, who once again led the team in passing and rushing yards. Milroe completed 11 of his 16 passes for 186 yards and two touchdowns through the air and ran for 43 yards and a touchdown on the ground to add to his all-time Alabama quarterback single-season rushing touchdown record.

One of Milroe’s touchdowns was a 44-yard pass to senior tight end Robbie Ouzts, who was able to snag his first touchdown of the season.

“He threw it up there perfectly and it was a beautiful throw,” Ouzts said. “Thank you, Jalen.”

Ryan Williams

“Hollywood” had been held scoreless the past two games but got back in the end zone twice during the win. Williams caught three passes for 36 yards, including a 14-yard catch-and-run where he could show off his speed.

Williams also showed off his burst during his only carry of the game, rushing for a 29-yard touchdown to open up the scoring for the Crimson Tide.

“When we call on him or when we need him to make a play, he’s ready,” head coach Kalen DeBoer said. “He’s just consistent each and every day.”

Jihaad Campbell

The linebacker continued to be everywhere for the Alabama defense, leading the team with nine tackles and recording the team’s only sack of the day.

It was the second game in a row Campbell led the team in tackles and sacks. After the game, DeBoer praised his ability to lead the defense.

“That’s a great example of you don’t have to have the ‘C’ [captain jersey patch] to be a leader, and Jihaad is exactly that,” DeBoer said. “He’s been a leader for us ever since I can remember.”

Zabien Brown

The cornerback, who has had a stellar freshman season for Alabama, had a massive play in the win, scooping up a Bears fumble forced by DaShawn Jones and taking it all the way for a 68-yard scoop-and-score. It was the first non-offensive touchdown for the Crimson Tide this season.

Brown earned praise from his fellow starting cornerback and former high school teammate Domani Jackson after the game.

“As soon as he crossed the goal line, I told him I loved him,” Jackson said. “I’m happy for him and he deserves it.”

Alabama will have one last road trip this season. On Nov. 23, the team will travel to Norman to play the Oklahoma Sooners. The game can be watched at 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC.