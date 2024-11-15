Alabama’s wins against Missouri and LSU impress recruits

CW / Riley Brown Alabama defender celebrate after a play against LSU.

Alabama has recently come off two big wins, which is instantly translating to recruiting.

Back-to-back dominant wins versus SEC opponents helped to stabilize optics around the Crimson Tide.

Missouri visitors

Perhaps the most important recruits in Tuscaloosa this past weekend were Anquon Fegans and Donovan Starr, two 2025 4-star defensive backs who are current Auburn commits.

The Alabama staff has been eyeing Starr recently and will continue to pursue a flip of his commitment. He is a relatively recent commit to Auburn, having done so earlier this year in June.

Starr received his offer from Alabama earlier this month and talked about the Crimson Tide being “of high interest.” Not long after, he set his official visit to Alabama for the game against Missouri and had good things to say after the visit.

“There are a lot of takeaways but they have taken great care of me and my family,” Starr said. “Just watching the [defensive backs] and how they hold themselves warming up and throughout the game, I can tell they are well coached.”

A flip seems likely for Starr, whether he ends up in Tuscaloosa or elsewhere; Alabama is among three other schools in consideration. One of those schools is Vanderbilt, which he visited during Alabama’s loss to the Commodores.

If Alabama could flip Starr, there is always the potential for a domino effect that would result in a flip for Fegans as well.

Fegans committed a month after Starr but has also left his recruitment open for other schools. Even through staff changes, Alabama has been on Fegans’ trail for a while, with unofficial visits and camps dating back to June 2022.

“We’ve met and talked with [head coach Kalen DeBoer] before, but just from talking to him again and being around him, you can tell he’s a player’s coach,” Fegans’ father said. “His main message to us was really that Alabama is a good spot for Anquon. He can come in and play early.”

The success of young defensive backs in the Alabama lineup this season is great for recruiting players like Fegans and Starr.

For example, freshman defensive backs Zabien Brown and Jaylen Mbakwe have seen good game time this season and have both been able to record interceptions.

With the players’ help, it is quite possible that fans could see a flip from one of, if not both these Auburn commits before national signing day.

Alabama target Jackson Cantwell, the No. 1 offensive tackle in the class of 2026, was also in attendance for the game. Cantwell has been targeted by the Crimson Tide for over a year, having taken his first visit in July of 2023.

Cantwell is from Missouri, and there is mutual interest between him and the Tigers, so the win against Missouri could have a positive recruiting impact on Alabama.

He described Alabama as a “perennial power that has a winning culture,” and mentioned that he believes that the Crimson Tide has a “great” coaching staff. He also praised the atmosphere of the game.

Fans can expect more news about Cantwell during the offseason and early next season as he continues to take more visits and narrow his decision down.

Alabama officially offered 2026 4-star defensive lineman Kendall Guervil to cap the Missouri game weekend off. Guervil is a top defensive line prospect out of Florida, where in-state schools heavily recruit him. Scheduling a visit to Tuscaloosa is likely on the horizon.

Post-LSU news

The win against LSU was very important for recruiting, as LSU and Alabama are both fighting for top classes in the 2025 cycle.

The win quickly meant something as the Crimson Tide landed predictions to flip 4-star safety and Michigan commit Ivan Taylor.

Taylor visited Tuscaloosa for the first time in July and returned in September for the Georgia game. Fans could likely see a change in his behavior in the coming weeks.

On Nov. 6, Alabama offered 3-star running back and Michigan State commit Jace Clarizio.

Clarizio has already scheduled an official visit to Alabama for this Saturday and has spoken about his interest in the team, which is one of his favorites.

Given his longtime interest in Alabama and the timeliness of scheduling the visit, the signs are pointing in the right direction. This one could take a bit more time, but fans may very well see two flips out of the state of Michigan by the end of the cycle.

However, Alabama also has some signs pointing in the wrong direction. The first one was with 4-star running back and Alabama commit Anthony Rogers.

Rogers has been committed since June 2023, longer than any other in Alabama’s class.

Rogers stayed committed through the staff changes; however, with running back Akylin Dear’s commitment in August and the continuous pursuit of other running backs, it is quite likely the Crimson Tide won’t sign Rogers at the end of the cycle.

Rogers has also been frequently taking visits and most recently visited Ohio State. It’s hard to say whether Rogers’ decommitment would come from another commit or if his decommitment would lead to one, but either way, it’s likely on the horizon.

Additionally, Alabama’s No. 1 class dropped to No. 2 after 5-star wide receiver Caleb Cunningham flipped his commitment from Alabama to Ole Miss following the Rebels’ win over Georgia.

The loss will sting, but wide receivers are not entirely needed this cycle for Alabama, and the Crimson Tide still has another receiver committed for 2025 in Lotzeir Brooks.