Predicting Alabama versus Mercer and other Week 12 matchups

CW / Riley Thompson Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (#4) warms up before the game against LSU.

Samuel Prestipino, Assistant Sports Editor

Mercer at No. 10 Alabama: 1 p.m. CT, Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

After steamrolling over LSU in Death Valley last week, Alabama faces a top-10 FCS team in Mercer on Saturday. The Crimson Tide has outscored its last two opponents 76-13 and looks to continue its domination against a less-talented team.

Expect to see many backups playing throughout Saturday’s contest, as Alabama is likely to jump out to a commanding first-half lead. This game presents a great opportunity to see the team’s future as younger players get a chance to shine in front of the fans in Tuscaloosa.

The spread for this game is around 41.5. The Crimson Tide will not take its foot off the gas after back-to-back blowout wins and will make it three in a row, covering the spread comfortably.

Prediction: Alabama 70, Mercer 0

Where to watch: SEC Network+ and ESPN+

No. 23 Missouri at No. 21 South Carolina: 3:15 p.m. CT, Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, South Carolina

A battle of two College Football Playoff Top 25 teams will take place in Columbia on Saturday, with a lot at stake for both teams. A win for Missouri keeps its slim playoff hopes alive, while a win for the Gamecocks helps move the program in the right direction.

Missouri will most likely start backup quarterback Drew Pyne this week in a game against one of the best pass-rushing units in the country. For Missouri to succeed in this game, Pyne will have to get rid of the ball quickly and make smart decisions to limit turnovers and give his receivers a chance down the field. The Tigers have a pair of really strong pass catchers in Luther Burden III and Theo Wease Jr.; if Pyne can find a way to get them the ball, Missouri has a chance to win.

For South Carolina, winning this game comes down to how much pressure the defense can get on a backup quarterback who hasn’t played particularly well. If the Gamecocks can neutralize the Tiger’s passing game, this one could get ugly quickly.

Ultimately, Pyne will be unable to handle the pressure the Gamecocks will bring, leading to multiple turnovers throughout the game. South Carolina will improve to 7-3.

Prediction: South Carolina 27, Missouri 10

Where to watch: SEC Network

No. 7 Tennessee at No. 12 Georgia: 6:30 p.m. CT, Sanford Stadium, Athens, Georgia

This SEC matchup is circled on fans’ calendars everywhere due to its massive College Football Playoff implications. With a logjam of teams, Alabama included, vying for a spot in the SEC championship game, the result of this game has a high amount of influence on the standings.

The game also features a Georgia team in incredibly unfamiliar territory. If the Bulldogs lose, they will likely be eliminated from playoff contention.

Luckily for the Bulldogs, Tennessee starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava is not expected to play in Saturday’s contest while he deals with an injury. This allows Georgia’s defense to have a big day and limit the impact of the Volunteer’s offense. As long as Georgia can find some semblance of offense, the team should be able to do enough to stave off potential elimination.

Prediction: Georgia 20, Tennessee 10

Where to watch: ABC