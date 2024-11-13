How Alabama football helped build basketball

CW / Riley Thompson Alabama fans cheer during a football game in Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Alabama basketball is reaching heights it has never seen before. Yet even with the program’s individual triumphs, leveraging UA football’s success is still a recruiting tactic for head basketball coach Nate Oats when attempting to get players to Tuscaloosa.

With a national powerhouse football team spearheaded by new head coach Kalen DeBoer and backed by legendary former head coach Nick Saban, Oats has used the football team to his advantage when bringing recruits on visits.

The Crimson Tide has hosted several basketball recruits at football games this season, including the No. 1 player in the nation in the class of 2025, 5-star small forward AJ Dybantsa.

Dybantsa was in town for the game against Georgia earlier this season, marking his first official visit to Alabama.

“It was good to watch the Alabama-Georgia game in football. Crazy environment,” Dybantsa said. “And there was a lot of support from Bama fans.”

Bringing basketball recruits to football games where they are noticed and supported by the fans can show these recruits that Alabama fans do not solely care about football.

However, as effective as this tactic could be, Oats won’t bring just anyone to the games.

“Some guys just want to come watch a football game,” Oats said. “So I’ve kind of made the point like, if they’re not willing to come on a visit when we don’t have a football game, we probably shouldn’t bring them on a visit during a football game.”

Moves like this show Oats’ selectivity when considering who he wants to visit Alabama and who he wants to play for the Crimson Tide, which has contributed to his success. Oats has signed two top five recruiting classes, in 2022 and 2024, all while leading Alabama to its second-ever Elite Eight and first-ever Final Four appearances.

When coaches across campus can work together, it can create a strong athletic atmosphere university-wide. Saban’s time in Tuscaloosa has proven this, and it is continuing with the arrival of DeBoer.

In an interview with the Crimson White, DeBoer said that he will do whatever he can whenever other teams or coaches need help.

The Crimson Tide football program has become a selling point for the University, as it has won six national championships since 2009.

Because of football’s success, many people’s first thoughts regarding The University of Alabama may steer them toward the football program. However, these first thoughts might not always be accurate.

While Alabama’s football team remains dominant, the men’s basketball team is currently No. 2 in the AP poll rankings, in front of reigning two-time national champions UConn, whereas the football team is No. 9 after two devastating losses this season.

Fans can see if this seemingly new trend will continue as Alabama continues the early part of its basketball season and the football team prepares for an end-of-season stretch after its 42-13 victory over LSU.