UA Democrats host election watch party

The University of Alabama Democrats hosted a watch party for the 2024 election in North Lawn Hall Tuesday evening.
The watch party for this election began two hours before polls closed, showing the anticipation of voters.
Braden Vick, the president of the UA Democrats, said that there is a need for a new shift in the country.
“Donald Trump has been in politics ever since I was in middle school, causing more division, and more hate in this country,” Vick said.
However, Sam McKinney, the vice president of the UA Democrats, said that Kamala Harris could be a uniting factor of the United States.
Vick agreed with McKinney and said politics will have a lot less division with Trump out of office, but that it all “depends on the Republican Party to make that sort of change.”
“If Donald Trump is still hanging over their heads, they [Republicans] would not be inclined to make the change and return to normal,” Vick said.
McKinney believes that Harris is somebody that wants to protect the country’s right to disagree with her, whereas Trump doesn’t allow room for disagreement.
“I would just love to see our country return to some normalcy, and Donald Trump is the absolute opposite of normal,” McKinney said.