Alabama men’s basketball looking for an impact from transfer additions

CW / Hannah Grace Mayfield Alabama guard Aden Holloway (#2) prepares to jump for a shot against UNC Asheville.

Alabama men’s basketball was busy in the transfer portal this past offseason as the team looks to replicate or even surpass last season’s Final Four run. Here is a look at the four transfer additions for the Crimson Tide.

Aden Holloway, guard

The former 5-star recruit and McDonald’s All-American joins the Crimson Tide for this season after an up-and-down freshman year across the state at Auburn.

Holloway’s season for the Tigers started hot as he scored 19 points in his first-ever collegiate game and earned SEC Freshman of the Week in his first week of action, but he slowly tailed off as the season went on, scoring 7.3 points per game and shooting a poor 31.8% from the field.

After the season ended, Holloway entered the transfer portal looking for a change of scenery and found that at Alabama.

“I feel like the fit at Alabama is more catered to my game,” Holloway said. “Auburn was a great program, a great winning program. It just wasn’t a fit for my game.”

Holloway has already turned heads during his time at Alabama, going toe-for-toe with guard Mark Sears during a 3-point contest at the Final Four banner unveiling ceremony. Holloway also led the team in scoring with 20 points during the 98-77 charity exhibition win over Wake Forest.

Chris Youngblood, guard

It’s a homecoming for the former Tuscaloosa native, who is opting to transfer to the Crimson Tide for his fifth collegiate season.

Youngblood spent his first three years at Kennesaw State before transferring to South Florida. It was during his time with the Bulls that his collegiate career blossomed. He was named AAC co-player of the year and scored 15.3 points per game while shooting an impressive 41.6% from 3.

After his breakout season, Youngblood entered the transfer portal and decided to return home and transfer to Alabama.

“Youngblood gives us that tough, physical, versatile guard,” head coach Nate Oats said.

Youngblood’s Alabama debut will have to wait, as an ankle injury he suffered during the offseason required surgery and will cause him to miss some time. He is expected to be 100% by SEC play.

Houston Mallette, guard

Mallette comes in after spending his first three years at Pepperdine, capped off by an impressive final season where he averaged 14.7 points per game and shot 41.5% from 3.

He entered the transfer portal following the season, committing to Alabama a few weeks later.

However, Mallette battled knee injuries this offseason, which led to Oats’ decision to redshirt him and save the sharpshooter for next season.

“We wanted to do what was right by him and give him a full offseason in our program,” Oats said.

Clifford Omoruyi, center

Omoruyi joins the Crimson Tide after spending four years at Rutgers, where he ranks fourth all-time in career field goal percentage (.549) and rebounds (933), as well as sixth in blocks (221).

Omoruyi’s final season at Rutgers was especially impressive. His 10.3 points per game, 8.3 rebounds per game and 2.9 blocked shots per game led the team. His 93 blocks in 2024 are the most by a Big Ten player since 2018.

He entered the transfer portal after the impressive season and had many teams trying to acquire his services. Alabama ultimately emerged victorious, as he committed to the team in May.

“It was a great fit for me … seeing their play style and how they compete against each other,” Omoruyi said.

Omoruyi has already shown the ability to be a defensive force for the Crimson Tide, as he swatted two shots in each of the team’s two exhibition games.

As No. 2-ranked Alabama enters the season aiming for its first national championship, the team hopes to see contributions from some of the new transfer additions.