Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White


Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White
Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White
Categories:

Opinion | The case for a split-religion household

Kaitlyn Brown, Contributing Columnist
November 3, 2024
Shelby West

Growing up, I was often heard bragging to my friends about how I had “the best of both worlds.” Every holiday season I had nine days of presents — eight days of Hanukkah and one day of Christmas. As I grew older and religion became more than a tally of gift-giving holidays, I gained an appreciation for the traditions and communities I was exposed to. 

My earlier Christmas memories are painted with large family gatherings consisting of playing extremely competitive White Elephant games, rediscovering ornaments my brother or I handmade in early elementary school, and baking cookies just before bed on Christmas Eve.  

Passover elicits memories of reunions, enjoying bowl after bowl of my great-great-aunt’s matzah ball soup, taking turns reading aloud from the Haggadah and racing my brother to find the Afikomen

Upon arriving to college, seeking community greatly contributed to my religious exploration. I often feared that my lack of in-depth knowledge of religious practices would cause me to feel isolated, as I became surrounded by others who had spent their entire childhoods taking part in these practices. 

This year, as feelings of homesickness arose, I arrived at Hillel and was quickly greeted by an excited dog and immediate offers of matzah ball soup. I began capping my weeks off attending Shabbat dinners, meeting new people and enjoying the rarity of a dinner I was not required to cook. 

I found myself welcomed with open arms to church services and college group events, often greeted by long-term members offering their friendship and mentorship. 

Living in a multi-faith household not only provided me with a variety of holiday traditions and community opportunities, but provided me with choice and agency in relation to my faith.

As I began going beyond the community aspect of religion and started exploring spiritual aspects, I developed an appreciation for the control I felt over my faith. I found that many of my peers viewed religion as an obligation, whereas I was empowered to view it as a choice. 

While I occasionally feel I missed out on the traditional experiences that come with being singularly immersed in Christianity or Judaism, like attending Sunday school classes or having a bat mitzvah, my parents’ differing religions provided me with diverse experiences and traditions and encouraged me to take ownership over the communities and faith I partake in. 

For so many people, religion is a given, creating routines that have been carried out since childhood. As we experience this stage of life and cross into adulthood, take some time to recognize that any faith — or lack of faith — you choose to take part in is your choice, and appreciate it as such. 

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in OPINION
Opinion | The dining hall chronicles
Opinion | The dining hall chronicles
Opinion | Living authentically versus aesthetically: The battle of college life and TikTok
Opinion | Living authentically versus aesthetically: The battle of college life and TikTok
A student sits alone on the Quad.
Opinion | Balancing an introverted life on campus
Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell (#11) and defensive back Malachi Moore (#13) celebrate after a play against South Flordia on Sept. 7, 2024.
Opinion | Alabama football has a discipline problem
Our View: Why voting matters
Our View: Why voting matters
Opinion | If politics is downstream from culture, conservatives lose
Opinion | If politics is downstream from culture, conservatives lose