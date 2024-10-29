Alabama women’s golf wraps up fall season with 11th-place finish at Landfall Tradition

The Alabama women’s golf team finished in 11th place at the Landfall Tradition in Wilmington, North Carolina, on Sunday. In the three-day tournament — the team’s final of the fall season — the Crimson Tide carded a 27-over-par 891 cumulative score.
Junior Ryan Flynn led the team, posting a career-best score of 1-over-par 217 and finishing in 16th place individually. This was Flynn’s first tournament start of the season.
The remainder of the golfers scored as follows:
- Freshman Molly Brown Davidson: 27th overall, 4-over-par 220
- Second top-30 finish of her career
- Tied for 6th place in the opening round; 2-under par
- Junior Mattison Frick: 63rd overall, 12-over-par 228
- Sophomore Harriet Lockley: 72nd overall, 13-over-par 229
- Senior Isabella van der Biest: 75th overall, 14-over-par 230
- Led with lowest average score (2.75) on Par 3 holes
Largely thanks to van der Biest’s short game, Alabama posted the third-lowest average score for Par 3s across the tournament at 3.15.
The Florida State Seminoles won first-place team honors, with FSU’s own Lottie Woad tying NC State’s Lauren Olivares for the individual crown.
To kick off the 2025 spring season, The Crimson Tide will pick back up on Feb. 16 for the Moon Golf Invitational in Melbourne, Florida.