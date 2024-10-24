Predicting Alabama’s ranked showdown versus Missouri and other key Week 9 matchups

CW / Riley Thompson Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard (#5) runs to score a touchdown against Georgia on Sept. 28, 2024.

No. 21 Missouri at No. 15 Alabama: 2:30 p.m. CT, Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

After dropping its game against Tennessee in Week 8, the Crimson Tide now has to win out to keep its playoff hopes alive. The road starts at home against a ranked Missouri team that is coming off a come-from-behind win over Auburn

The key to Alabama’s game this week is whether or not it can execute at a high level. For most of last week’s game, offensive execution was the problem for the Crimson Tide. Getting off to a hot start and running offensive plays efficiently could make all the difference in this game.

For the Missouri Tigers, the stars have to shine bright on this team in a big way to put up enough points to beat Alabama. Players like Luther Burden III and Brady Cook need to step up and run the offense at a high level.

This week provides an opportunity to see how this new-looking Alabama responds to adversity. There are calls for starting quarterback Jalen Milroe to be benched as well as questions around Kalen DeBoer’s coaching style and whether Alabama can still compete at college football’s highest level. With an increased level of execution, the Crimson Tide rolls over the Tigers.

Prediction: Alabama 27, Missouri 10

Where to watch: ABC

No. 5 Texas at No. 25 Vanderbilt: 3:15 p.m. CT, FirstBank Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

Vanderbilt will once again welcome a top-5-ranked opponent to Nashville on Saturday. This time, it’s the fifth-ranked Texas Longhorns, who are coming off of a loss to Georgia in Austin. This game presents an opportunity for the Commodores to pull off the unthinkable by unseating a second national championship hopeful.

Georgia had Texas out of sorts last week by executing at an incredibly high level on both sides of the ball. The Longhorns looked disjointed on offense and couldn’t keep up with the Bulldogs’ talented offensive unit. Texas would be smart to learn from Alabama’s mistake of looking past Vanderbilt and use this game as an opportunity to improve its play.

Vanderbilt has the chance to make a massive statement this week. If the Commodores can pull off the upset, they can add both Texas and Alabama to the win column. In order to have success in this game, the offense will need to pick apart the Texas defense, much like it did versus Alabama. A heavy dose of play action and option-type plays will most likely be in place to try to throw the Longhorn defense off.

This Texas team has a bad taste in its mouth after last week’s loss to Georgia. Expect the Longhorns to be firing on all cylinders this week in Nashville.

Prediction: Texas 33, Vanderbilt 13

Where to watch: SEC Network

No. 8 LSU at No. 14 Texas A&M: 6:30 p.m. CT, Kyle Field, College Station, Texas

This primetime top-15 matchup features the two teams atop the SEC standings eight weeks into the season. Both teams have had similar paths to this game, dropping big Week 1 games to start the year and then going undefeated. The winner of Saturday night’s game will have sole possession of first place in the conference.

LSU has recently looked elite. An emotional overtime win versus Ole Miss and a blowout win over Arkansas has the Tigers in a great spot in the conference. To win this Week 9 matchup, the Tigers will have to continue to score at a high volume while also finding a way to lock up an Aggies offense that has scored 75 points in its last two games.

Texas A&M escaped Starkville with a 10-point win over Mississippi State in Week 8 and will look to shore up its defense headed into this heavyweight bout. This team has looked like one of the best in the country at times this year, especially in how it played against Missouri, so being able to execute at that same level will be key in beating LSU this week.

Ultimately, the Tigers’ high-powered offense will make just one or two more plays than the Aggies and help the team win a tight one on the road.

Prediction: LSU 21, Texas A&M 17

Where to watch: ABC