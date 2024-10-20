Opinion | Mental cold front: Combating seasonal depression

When the temperature drops below 60 degrees, iced coffee suddenly turns to hot, shorts transition to sweatpants, the smell of pumpkin spice lingers in the air and men grow facial hair for No-Shave November. While these are all things I am very fond of, the colder months are usually accompanied by feelings of fatigue, lethargy and overall gloom.

These symptoms are usually reduced down to “winter blues”; however, the science behind this change in season has established effects on our mental wellbeing.

Seasonal affective disorder, colloquially known as seasonal depression, is a result of the change in daylight hours. Not only is the amount of sunlight we are exposed to drastically reduced during the colder season, but our sleep quality is decreased in the process.

Our bodies have a naturally occurring melatonin production process, which increases during fall and winter months. Sleep Foundation defines this as the circadian rhythm, which is the naturally occurring patterns within the body that take place over a 24-hour period. As daylight hours shorten and temperatures drop, our internal clocks can become disrupted. This drastic change in melatonin production and sleep schedule can have negative impacts on our daily processes and mental health.

“SAD symptoms can linger for quite a while — up to five months for some,” Lily Yan, a professor of psychology and neuroscience at Michigan State University, told The New York Times.

This is not the same as “The Holiday Blues.” While holiday depression and SAD can be difficult to identify and distinguish and are often used synonymously, the duration and severity of symptoms are often the best indicators.

Holiday depression usually starts later and lasts a shorter period of time than SAD, likely only November and December. It is the mind’s response to conflicted feelings associated with the holiday season — such as inadequacy, loneliness and financial strain — rather than the brain chemistry symptoms of the changes in sleep patterns. While there is a significant amount of overlap, the differences are rooted in the cause of these ailments.

So instead of brushing off these symptoms as a holiday slump, here are some proactive steps to take to combat SAD.

Braving the cold

Prioritizing time outside can have positive effects on mental wellbeing. Taking a short walk in the sun can help to regulate your body’s melatonin production, making it easier to fall asleep at night and feel more well-rested the next morning. We tend to spend a lot of time inside as the temperature drops, and even though the heated indoors is alluring, the change in scenery of the outdoors helps alleviate feelings of entrapment.

Increasing endorphins

Even on a short walk, physical activity increases your body’s endorphin release. Endorphins are “feel-good neurotransmitters,” which serve to alleviate stress, subside feelings of depression, improve self-esteem and incorporate structure into our routines. Ultimately, they just make us feel better.

Supporting your immune system

On top of the mental effects on the body, cold and flu symptoms increase during these months as well. Exposure to the sun increases vitamin D levels, which can also strengthen the immune system. If braving the cold isn’t for you, taking vitamin D supplements can boost the immune system as well.

Socializing

This season is often characterized by feelings of loneliness, specifically for college students. For many, it has been months since they visited their home and families. It is important to prioritize socialization to combat this isolation, as spending time with friends and loved ones can boost happiness.

For a season deemed “the most wonderful time of the year,” these burdens make it increasingly difficult to experience it as such. The first steps to combating this mental cold-front are addressing that it exists and acting proactively. By implementing these strategies to ward off the slump, we can brave the storm until life defrosts in the spring.