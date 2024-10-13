Q&A with Homecoming Queen candidate Lauren Crawford

Allison Harlan sat down with Lauren Crawford, a Homecoming Queen candidate, to talk about her platform.

Harlan: Please introduce yourself with your name, major and hometown.

Crawford: My name is Lauren Crawford, I’m majoring in kinesiology with a concentration in exercise science, and I’m from Sinking Spring, Pennsylvania.

Harlan: What are you involved with on and off campus?

Crawford: On campus, I am a member of the Kinesiology Club as well as the Pre-PT Society. I also serve the community by volunteering through Beat Auburn, Beat Hunger and UA Miracle. This semester, I also joined Alabama’s chapter of the National Society of Leadership and Success. Off campus, I intern as a physical therapist tech at North River Therapy.

Harlan: Why did you decide to run for Homecoming Queen?

Crawford: I decided to run for Homecoming Queen because my time here at Alabama has meant the world to me. I am so fortunate to be surrounded by a community that welcomed me with open arms. More than anything, I want to give back to that community and give every student the opportunity to find their “home away from home” here in Tuscaloosa, just like I did.

Harlan: What is your platform, and why did you decide to run on that specific platform?

Crawford: I’m running on the platform of community engagement and service. As I stated earlier, serving the Tuscaloosa community has been a huge part of my college career. If given the opportunity, I’d use the Homecoming Queen Endowed Impact Fund to help enhance the programs housed in the Center for Service and Leadership. By doing this, the money would go directly back to the organizations that serve our community, including UA Miracle, Beat Auburn, Beat Hunger and Al’s Pals.

Harlan: How have you served the community during your time as a student?

Crawford: I’ve served the community by raising funds and awareness for Children’s of Alabama, which is our local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital. Furthermore, I’m currently raising money and collecting donations for the West Alabama Food Bank.

Harlan: Finally, why do you think you are the best choice for Homecoming Queen?

Crawford: I believe that I am the best choice for Homecoming Queen because I want to help improve campus life for all students. There are so many organizations and campus resources that students are unaware of. If I had the honor of being elected Queen, I would do my best to make sure every student feels like they belong here.

Homecoming campaigning begins on Oct. 13 at 7 a.m. and goes until Oct. 22nd at 7 p.m.

Elections are on mySOURCE on Oct. 22 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The 2024 Queen will be announced on Oct. 25 during the Homecoming pep rally and bonfire.