Jalen Milroe vs. LaNorris Sellers: A battle of dual-threat quarterbacks

CW / Riley Brown Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (#4) prepares to take a snap against Georgia on Sept. 28, 2024.

No. 7 Alabama will return home Saturday to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks following a 40-35 upset loss on the road versus Vanderbilt.

While there has been much discussion about concerns over the Crimson Tide’s defensive performance in its last game, there is another key matchup to watch this weekend: the quarterbacks.

Saturday’s game will feature a battle of two dual-threat quarterbacks: Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe and South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers.

Both quarterbacks offer a similar play style: They use their legs to extend plays and rush for yards when under pressure, and they’re also capable of passing the ball.

Already this season, both quarterbacks have over 50 rushing attempts. Milroe has run the ball 59 times for 283 yards and nine touchdowns, and Sellers has 54 rushes for 207 yards and three rushing touchdowns.

While Sellers does have the ability to pass the ball, Milroe has proven to be the better passer as the regular season approaches its halfway point.

Milroe has completed over 73% of his passes (80/109) for 1,274 yards, 11 touchdowns and just two interceptions.

Sellers has not had as much success throwing the ball. On 86 pass attempts through South Carolina’s five games, he has completed 50 (58.1%) while throwing just two touchdowns and three interceptions with less than half as many yards as Milroe.

He suffered a sprained ankle in the first half of South Carolina’s Week 3 game against LSU, which kept him out of the second half and the next game against Akron.

When healthy, he gives the Gamecocks an enhanced rushing attack that could trouble Alabama’s defense.

Against Vanderbilt, the Crimson Tide defense surrendered 166 yards on the ground, including 56 yards on 20 rushes for quarterback Diego Pavia.

Sellers has averaged almost four yards per carry on his 54 rush attempts. If South Carolina is forced into third and short yardage situations, it might look to run the ball with Sellers to keep drives alive and keep the Crimson Tide defense on the field.

Milroe might also be able to find success on the ground. Through three conference games, the Gamecocks’ defense has given up over 130 rushing yards to each conference opponent they have played.

Additionally, Milroe has been averaging almost five yards per rush this season with nine rushing touchdowns. On any given play, Milroe has the potential to take off for significant yardage.

With both quarterbacks having similar rushing statistics, the difference on Saturday could be which quarterback can better attack the opposing defense with his arm.

While Milroe has the statistical upper hand in the passing category, Sellers might be able to show his passing ability against the Alabama defense.

The Crimson Tide has given up 208 passing yards per game, ranking 61st in the nation. Alabama’s defense has allowed 346 passing yards per game over the last two weeks.

The South Carolina defense ranks 34th in the country, allowing 186 passing yards per game, but it has allowed 285 pass yards per game over the previous two conference games.

Whichever quarterback does a better job of executing the passing game on Saturday could give his team an advantage.

“[They’re] very creative in what they do.” South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer said. “They have some really good players and, obviously, that starts with the quarterback.”

No. 7 Alabama kicks off against the Gamecocks at 11 a.m. CT on Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Fans can watch the game on ABC.