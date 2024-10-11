Dual-threat dilemma: Alabama’s defense continues to stumble against mobile quarterback play

CW / Riley Thompson Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (#4) signals to the crowd.

In Alabama’s first loss to Vanderbilt since 1984, the Crimson Tide defense struggled to contain dynamic Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia.

Alabama gave up 40 points, the most Vanderbilt has ever scored in a game against Alabama. It allowed the Commodores to amass 418 total yards of offense, with Pavia accounting for 308 yards alone.

The Crimson Tide’s struggles against dynamic quarterback play are not new. South Florida quarterback Byrum Brown also had success on the ground (23 carries, 108 yards) in Alabama’s victory over the Bulls on Sept. 7.

In a press conference Monday, defensive coordinator Kane Wommack acknowledged that his defense has been inconsistent in containing athletic quarterbacks this season.

With yet another dynamic quarterback on the docket for the Crimson Tide defense this weekend in South Carolina’s LaNorris Sellers, Wommack believes his defense has room for improvement when pass-rushing heading into Saturday’s matchup.

“I think right now we have elements to being able to sustain being a good pass-rushing defense,” Wommack said. “Right now I think we are inconsistent against some of the athleticism that you’re gonna see week in and week out from some of these quarterbacks. It’s really critical that you keep quarterbacks in the pocket.”

Due to the stunning nature of Saturday’s loss and the struggles of the defense being a major part of the outcome, many Alabama fans began to panic. Despite a strong start, including forcing four turnovers against a high-power Georgia offense, fans began to raise concerns over Wommack and his “Swarm D” defensive scheme after Alabama allowed Vanderbilt to convert 12 of its 18 third down attempts last Saturday.

Wommack shared how he plans to get his defense back on track following a defensive game that contained few positives.

“For us, we need to make sure that we’re keeping the main thing the main thing,” Wommack said. “I think there’s some things we’ve gotta certainly clean up on third and fourth down that really the last six quarters I don’t think we’ve done to the standard that we’re capable of.”

With the news that Alabama defensive lineman Jehiem Oatis plans to redshirt the rest of the season and enter the transfer portal, a defensive unit already dealing with criticism and controversy is now faced with playing without a defensive lineman who has been impactful since 2022.

“I think the thing you also have to understand is there’s other elements to this, there’s health elements, there’s life elements,” DeBoer said of Oatis’ decision at Monday’s press conference. “We move forward with the guys that are able to help us win and are focused on our program.”

Alabama will look to pick up its second SEC victory of the season against South Carolina at home this Saturday. Kickoff is at 11 a.m. on ABC.