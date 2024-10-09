Week 7 CW Poll: Alabama falls to No. 7 after loss to Vanderbilt

CW / Riley Brown Alabama Offensive lineman Parker Brailsford (#72) blocks a Vanderbilt defender.

Alabama lost in a shocking upset in Week 6, falling to Vanderbilt 40-35 in Nashville.

The Crimson Tide struggled to contain the explosive playmaking ability of Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia, allowing him to throw for 252 yards and two touchdowns. Pavia also ran for 56 yards, including an eight-yard first down run in the final minutes to seal the win for the Commodores.

“The guys in the locker room, we just talked about that there’s only one option to move forward, to get back to work,” head coach Kalen DeBoer said. “I feel we’ve got a great football team. We weren’t at our best today. We’re gonna find out how much we care about each other and what it looks like moving forward.”

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe once again played well, passing for 310 yards and a touchdown and rushing for another. Wide receiver Ryan Williams also had a great game, adding a receiving and rushing touchdown to his already impressive freshman season.

The Crimson Tide fell multiple spots in all of the major rankings, dropping to No. 7 in both the AP poll and the Coaches Poll.

“We never want to feel this again,” Alabama linebacker Deontae Lawson said after the game.

Ahead is the CW Poll, a composite ranking put together with the top-10 rankings of Crimson White sports desk writers.

LSU (4-1)

Last week: unranked

LSU is making its CW Poll debut, cracking the top 10 for the first time this season. After falling in Week 1 to USC, the Tigers have clawed their way back with wins over South Carolina and UCLA.

LSU had a bye in Week 6 but is back in action in Week 7 against No. 9 Ole Miss.

Ole Miss (4-1)

Last week: unranked

One team that took advantage of the chaos of Week 6 is Ole Miss, finding its way back into the top 10 without having to do much. Head coach Lane Kiffin’s squad rebounded from losing to Kentucky with a road win at South Carolina, beating the Gamecocks 27-3.

The Rebels face their biggest test of the season in Week 7, traveling to Death Valley to take on No. 10 LSU.

Tennessee (4-1)

Last week: No. 5

One of the five top-11 teams to lose to an unranked opponent in Week 6 was Tennessee, which fell to Arkansas on the road 19-14. The Volunteers struggled to get anything going offensively, with quarterback Nico Iamaleava throwing for 158 yards and no touchdowns.

Tennessee returns to Knoxville to begin a four-week homestand, kicking off in Week 7 against Florida.

Alabama (4-1)

Last week: No. 1

Another team upset in Week 6 was Alabama, falling on the road to Vanderbilt. Not only does the loss mark Kalen DeBoer’s first as Alabama’s head coach, but it’s also the team’s first loss to an unranked team since 2021.

The Crimson Tide returns home in Week 7 and is looking to get back in the win column against South Carolina.

Miami (6-0)

Last week: No. 8

One of the final undefeated teams in the country is Miami, which started the season 6-0 for just the third time in 20 years. In Week 6, the Hurricanes took on California, coming back from a 35-10 deficit to defeat the Golden Bears 39-38.

Quarterback Cam Ward once again looked impressive, passing for 437 yards and two touchdowns. Miami enters a bye before a Week 8 matchup with Louisville.

Penn State (5-0)

Last week: No. 6

Another undefeated team is Penn State, which continued its winning ways in Week 6 with a 27-11 victory at home over UCLA. Quarterback Drew Allar showed off his dual-threat capabilities, scoring a touchdown both through the air and on the ground.

The Nittany Lions head into their biggest game of the year thus far in Week 7, traveling across the country to take on USC.

Georgia (4-1)

Last week: No. 4

Georgia avenged its Week 5 loss at Alabama by taking down Auburn at home 31-13. The Bulldogs did look shaky, however, struggling to maintain consistency on offense against a lackluster Auburn defense.

But on a Saturday when multiple top-ten teams fell, Georgia is likely grateful just to be on the winning side. The Bulldogs take on Mississippi State at home in Week 7.

Oregon (5-0)

Last week: No. 7

Oregon remained undefeated in Week 6, taking down Michigan State in a Friday night game 31-10. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel struggled, however, throwing two interceptions inside the Spartan 10-yard line.

In Week 7, the Ducks face No. 2 Ohio State at home in one of the biggest college football games of the season.

Ohio State (5-0)

Last Week: No. 3

Ohio State pulled off an impressive victory in Week 6, winning 35-7 at home against Iowa. The Buckeyes’ 35 points are the most that the normally stout Hawkeye defense has given up this season.

True freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith looked phenomenal, hauling in four catches for 89 yards and a touchdown. The Buckeyes travel to take on No. 3 Oregon in Week 7.

Texas (5-0)

Last Week: No. 2

Despite having a bye in Week 6, Texas managed to reclaim the top spot after Alabama’s loss. The Longhorns take on No. 18 Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry in Week 7, a game that they lost last year. Quarterback Quinn Ewers is healthy again, looking to lead Texas to a win in his first game in almost a month.