Women’s golf team finishes sixth at Illini Invitational, Frick and Lockley tie for 29th individually

The Alabama women’s golf team concluded its two-day tournament in sixth place at the Illini Invitational at Medinah on Tuesday
The top-10 finish came through a final-day surge that saw the team climb six spots on the leaderboard, shooting a total of 7-under-par 857.
Junior Mattison Frick and sophomore Harriet Lockley led the way, finishing tied for 29th at 2-under-par 214.
Both Frick and Lockley recorded new personal milestones. Frick shot a career-low 6-under-par 66 in the final round with seven birdies, and Lockley notched a career-best 4-under-par 68 in the final 18 holes.
Freshman Molly Brown Davidson also reached a new milestone, carding a season-low score of even-par 216 across 54 holes, placing 40th overall on the player leaderboard.
“I was pleased with what we did today. We birdied the holes that we should and made good decisions on the holes that demanded a more conservative approach,” head coach Mic Potter said. “Mattison and Harriet had great rounds today, and Molly Brown finished off a solid comeback after shooting 6-over in the first round.”
The remainder of the team also fared well:
- Sophomore Julia Sánchez Morales: 47th overall, 2-over-par 218 (her lowest 54-hole score of the season)
- Junior Ryan Flynn: 52nd overall, 4-over-par 220
- Senior Isabella van der Biest: 66th overall, 7-over-par 223
Next, the team will head to Wilmington, North Carolina, on Oct. 25 to compete in the Landfall Tradition hosted by UNC Wilmington.