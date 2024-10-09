Picking Alabama versus South Carolina and other key Week 7 matchups

CW / Riley Brown Alabama running back Jam Miller (#26) breaks through the Vanderbilt defense.

South Carolina at No. 7 Alabama: 11 a.m. CT, Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Kalen DeBoer suffered his first loss as Alabama’s head coach last week versus Vanderbilt in a game where his defense just didn’t show up. This week, he and his staff are tasked with stabilizing the program’s temperature and moving forward to take on South Carolina, which has given teams fits recently.

The Gamecocks, coming off a massive 27-3 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels, are desperate to find success and have already seen many positives throughout the season thus far. The Shane Beamer-coached squad has a dominant win versus Kentucky and a close loss to LSU under its belt, making it a team that shouldn’t be taken lightly.

The issue for South Carolina is that it must now travel to Tuscaloosa to take on a very talented yet very frustrated Alabama squad. This could spell trouble for the Gamecocks, because the Crimson Tide has already shown its potential by taking down then-No. 2 Georgia two weeks ago.

The Crimson Tide put up 35 points last week with just under 18 minutes of possession, which shows signs that the offense is operating just fine. The key to this game for Alabama will be the adjustments made by defensive coordinator Kane Wommack. Allowing Georgia to storm back and score 27 points in the second half is one thing, but allowing Vanderbilt to hang 40 on the defense is something entirely different. If Wommack can make the proper adjustments and prepare his players for the dual-threat ability that both South Carolina quarterbacks pose, then the Crimson Tide should be able to find success.

Last week’s once-in-a-generation loss has fans in Tuscaloosa acting like the sky is falling. However, the sun did rise again on Sunday morning, and the Crimson Tide will get back to its winning ways, rolling over the Gamecocks.

Prediction: Alabama 45, South Carolina 21

Where to watch: ABC

No. 1 Texas vs No. 18 Oklahoma: 2:30 p.m. CT, Cotton Bowl Stadium, Dallas, Texas

This year’s edition of the Red River Rivalry has a different look than in previous seasons, as both teams enter their first year in the SEC.

Texas, the No. 1 team in the AP poll, appears to be the most complete team in the nation so far this season. The Longhorns come into this game with a bad taste in their mouths after a close loss to Oklahoma last year.

The No. 18 Sooners are off to a decent start to the 2024 campaign, holding a 4-1 record and sporting what has been an elite defensive outfit. The issue for Oklahoma has been injuries to key playmakers and inconsistency at the quarterback position. For this game, injuries will not be as big of an issue for the Sooners, but they will still have to trot out freshman quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr., who has struggled to find success throwing the football. Fortunately for Oklahoma, Hawkins has run the football very efficiently, as he rushed for 69 yards and a touchdown in the team’s last game two weeks ago against Auburn.

Texas has a more talented roster and is better positioned to win this game, and the 14.5-point spread reflects this. However, the Red River Rivalry is one of those games where it feels like either team has a chance to come away with the win. In this edition, Oklahoma will cover but ultimately suffer its second loss of the season.

Prediction: Texas 27, Oklahoma 17

Where to watch: ABC

No. 9 Ole Miss at No. 13 LSU: 6:30 p.m. CT, Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, Louisiana

This ranked matchup features a pair of programs that are desperate for a win to keep their respective seasons afloat. Both are stuck with a loss and have fanbases breathing down their necks, eager to stay alive in the College Football Playoff race. Whichever team loses this game will have a very tough time finding a way to the playoff after suffering a second loss.

The Rebels rebounded nicely last week after a loss to Kentucky two weeks ago, with a multi-score win over South Carolina. The defense held the Gamecocks to just 3 points throughout the game. This, paired with the Rebel offense jumping out to an early lead, gave fans back in Oxford something to get excited about. Ole Miss now finds itself ranked ninth, solidly positioned to make the playoffs if it can make it out of Baton Rouge with a win.

After dropping the season opener to USC, the Tigers find themselves in desperation mode with their remaining schedule looking like a climb up Mount Everest. The squad has been able to win all of its subsequent games but has looked sluggish at times. This week will be about whether or not LSU’s offense can run the game at its tempo, creating an opportunity to match scores with the Rebels and ultimately outscoring them.

Although Ole Miss traditionally struggles in Death Valley, the Rebels’ better defense and explosive offense will allow them to come through with a much-needed victory over the Tigers in Week 7.

Prediction: Ole Miss 28, LSU 24

Where to watch: ABC