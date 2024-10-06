Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White
Advertisement
Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White
Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White
Categories:

2024 Homecoming Queen candidates announced

Sujith Mareddy, Assistant News Editor
October 6, 2024
Courtesy of the University

The 2024 Homecoming committee announced the top five candidates for the Homecoming Queen on Sunday.

The five candidates are Hannah Adams, Lauren Crawford, Maria Derisavi, Reagan Labiak and Allison Pope. The list of candidates and their platforms can be found on the website.

The candidates were graded based on an application, an essay and an interview.

“Grading for preliminary rounds [will] consist of 5 members panels of faculty, staff, students, or alumni selected via recruitment through constituent groups, interest form, or appointment to the Homecoming Steering & Advisory Committee,” the Homecoming website says.

The candidates submitted their initial budget info, and the financial receipts are due at 5 p.m. on Oct. 12, the day before campaigning begins. The receipts will be posted on the website at least 12 hours before the candidates begin campaigning. Candidates have a campaign budget of $500 for campaign materials and marketing support.

The campaign period begins Oct. 13 at 7 a.m. and ends Oct. 22 at 7 p.m.

The Homecoming Queen election will take place via mySOURCE on Oct. 22 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and the official Homecoming Queen will be announced on Oct. 25 at the Homecoming pep rally and bonfire after a two-day period of election dispute hearing.

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in NEWS
UA Free App Week starts Monday
UA Free App Week starts Monday
UA College Republicans and Democrats react to vice presidential debate
UA College Republicans and Democrats react to vice presidential debate
Hurricane Helene leaves UA community in need of support
Hurricane Helene leaves UA community in need of support
City Council promotes Hurricane Helene relief
City Council promotes Hurricane Helene relief
A student grabs a T-shirt.
SGA hosts t-shirt swap for transfer students
The SGA is hosting a supply drive this week for Hurricane Helene victims.
SGA holds donation drive for Hurricane Helene victims
More in Top News
Students have faced several issues concerning University transparency in the wake of SB 129.
University criticized for lack of DEI transparency
A student raises a pro-Palestine poster as a counterprotester looks on.
Pro-Palestine UA students protest for second time Tuesday
Students demonstrate in support of Palestine on the Student Center Plaza on May 1, 2024.
UA students plan Tuesday protest in support of Palestine
Students sit at a voter registration table.
Vote Everywhere helps students register to vote with campus booths
The Republican presidential nominee will be in attendance for the Alabama-Georgia matchup.
Students react to Trump attending Alabama vs. Georgia game
President Stuart Bell speaking about increase in enrollment.
UA enrollment surpasses 40,000 students