2024 Homecoming Queen candidates announced

The 2024 Homecoming committee announced the top five candidates for the Homecoming Queen on Sunday.
The five candidates are Hannah Adams, Lauren Crawford, Maria Derisavi, Reagan Labiak and Allison Pope. The list of candidates and their platforms can be found on the website.
The candidates were graded based on an application, an essay and an interview.
“Grading for preliminary rounds [will] consist of 5 members panels of faculty, staff, students, or alumni selected via recruitment through constituent groups, interest form, or appointment to the Homecoming Steering & Advisory Committee,” the Homecoming website says.
The candidates submitted their initial budget info, and the financial receipts are due at 5 p.m. on Oct. 12, the day before campaigning begins. The receipts will be posted on the website at least 12 hours before the candidates begin campaigning. Candidates have a campaign budget of $500 for campaign materials and marketing support.
The campaign period begins Oct. 13 at 7 a.m. and ends Oct. 22 at 7 p.m.
The Homecoming Queen election will take place via mySOURCE on Oct. 22 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and the official Homecoming Queen will be announced on Oct. 25 at the Homecoming pep rally and bonfire after a two-day period of election dispute hearing.