UA Free App Week starts Monday

The University of Alabama is offering fee waivers to prospective applicants for “Free App Week.”
Free App Week, spanning from Oct. 7-11, offers free applications to prospective undergraduate, graduate, online and UA Early College students.
According to the UA News Center, “UA aims to empower prospective students during Free App Week by removing the financial barriers that may keep them from applying for admission.”
Currently, an application to the undergraduate school costs $40. Applications to the graduate school cost $65 for U.S. citizens and permanent residents and $80 for international applicants.
Undergraduate applicants who wish to apply for free can submit their contact information to receive reminders on the Undergraduate Admissions Free App Week page.
More details about the UA Online applications can be found at the UA Online website, and information about free applications for UA Early College can be found at the UA Early College free app waiver page.
Graduate students can confirm eligibility by filling out the form on the Graduate School Free App Week page.
The deadline to submit a free application to UA Early College, undergraduate and online schools is at 11:59 p.m. CT on Oct. 11, and the deadline for the graduate school is 5 p.m. CT on Oct. 11.