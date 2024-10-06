Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White
Advertisement
Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White
Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White
Categories:

UA Free App Week starts Monday

Sujith Mareddy, Assistant News Editor
October 6, 2024
CW/Shelby West

The University of Alabama is offering fee waivers to prospective applicants for “Free App Week.”

Free App Week, spanning from Oct. 7-11, offers free applications to prospective undergraduate, graduate, online and UA Early College students. 

According to the UA News Center, “UA aims to empower prospective students during Free App Week by removing the financial barriers that may keep them from applying for admission.”

Currently, an application to the undergraduate school costs $40. Applications to the graduate school cost $65 for U.S. citizens and permanent residents and $80 for international applicants.

Undergraduate applicants who wish to apply for free can submit their contact information to receive reminders on the Undergraduate Admissions Free App Week page

More details about the UA Online applications can be found at the UA Online website, and information about free applications for UA Early College can be found at the UA Early College free app waiver page.

Graduate students can confirm eligibility by filling out the form on the Graduate School Free App Week page

The deadline to submit a free application to UA Early College, undergraduate and online schools is at 11:59 p.m. CT on Oct. 11, and the deadline for the graduate school is 5 p.m. CT on Oct. 11.

 

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in NEWS
UA College Republicans and Democrats react to vice presidential debate
UA College Republicans and Democrats react to vice presidential debate
Hurricane Helene leaves UA community in need of support
Hurricane Helene leaves UA community in need of support
City Council promotes Hurricane Helene relief
City Council promotes Hurricane Helene relief
A student grabs a T-shirt.
SGA hosts t-shirt swap for transfer students
The SGA is hosting a supply drive this week for Hurricane Helene victims.
SGA holds donation drive for Hurricane Helene victims
The Holle Center is located inside of the Digital Media Center in Bryant-Denny Stadium.
UA opens Holle Center for Communication Arts