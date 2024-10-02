Alabama men’s golf finishes tied for 8th at the Ben Hogan Collegiate

The No. 7-ranked Alabama men’s golf team competed at the Ben Hogan Collegiate on Monday and Tuesday in Fort Worth, Texas, finishing tied for eighth in the event.

The tournament featured a highly competitive field, with 12 of the 15 teams competing ranked in the Top 25 nationally, including No. 1 Auburn and No. 2 Arizona State.

After the first 36 holes of Day 1 of the event, the Crimson Tide was tied for 10th. The team finished the two rounds with scores of 290 and 288, respectively, for a total of 18-over-par 578.

Jonathan Griz and Jack Mitchell finished round two with even par rounds of 70, placing in the top 40 to lead the team.

Mitchell led the field in par 5 scoring (4.00), as he finished 4-under-par on four different holes. Griz ranked second overall with 29 total pars. Jones Free led the team in round one with an even-par 70.

On Day 2 the Crimson Tide had its best round of the event, scoring 285. The team finished the event with a score of 863, tied with No. 17 Georgia Tech for eighth.

Head coach Jay Seawell said he thought the team did some things really well, but he also noted the team showed signs of immaturity at times.

Griz led the team for the second tournament in a row, finishing tied for 19th overall with a 3-over-par 213. He scored 74, 70 and 69 in the three rounds, with 69 being the best score on the team during the tournament. Griz already has his second top-20 finish of the year and the 12th of his career.

Mitchell finished the week with a 7-over-par 217 with scores of 75, 70 and 72, and he tied for 35th in the event. Nick Gross finished 8-over 218 (71-75-72) to finish tied for 40th.

Mitchell tied for first in par 5 scoring (4.17, -5) and led the team in birdies with 10, followed by Gross with 8.

Free tied for 46th overall and scored 70, 77 and 72 to end his performance with a 9-over-par 219, while Dominic Clemons tied for 55th with a 221 and scored a 75, a 73 and a 73.

“I think we showed some good things this week and that we can go toe-to-toe with the best teams in the nation,” Seawell said. “I thought we showed grit.”

Seawell hopes to use this tournament as a learning experience as Alabama golf travels to Georgia Tech to play in the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational Oct. 18-20.

“We can use those types of things as we move forward in order to build us into the team I think and know we can be,” Seawell said.