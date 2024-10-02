Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

Hurricane Helene leaves UA community in need of support

Tatum Walker, Contributing Writer
October 2, 2024
CW / Shelby West

The UA community is currently feeling the effects of Hurricane Helene. Over 7,800 UA students are from the affected states. 

Among these out-of-state students is Paige Albury, a sophomore sport management major. Albury’s family lives in Old Town, Florida, a town hit by the hurricane. She described the devastation her parents returned to after evacuating to Jacksonville. 

“My parents’ house got affected really badly. There are trees down all over their yard. … They didn’t think they’d come home to a [standing] house,” Albury said. “I’ve had multiple friends lose their literal houses. … They came home and their house was no longer there.”

Albury said it has taken a huge mental toll on her, and that the financial burden that the debris removal and displacement has put on her family might make it difficult for her to return home any time soon. 

For students like Albury, the mental strain of concern for one’s family or general fear in general can be overwhelming. The UA’s Counseling Center offers support for those struggling with stress or anxiety. Should other students find themselves in a similar state, they can contact the Counseling Center.

Lisa Davis, associate professor of geography, said that the University is a National Weather Service Storm Ready campus. According to the National Weather Service, a Storm Ready community is one that “has reached a high level of severe weather preparedness.” 

“Be weather aware, plan ahead and adjust to reduce risk, and share this information with others,” Davis said.

Davis recommended buying an NOAA weather radio, which she said allows for emergency notifications, news and area-specific tornado warnings.

“If you only buy one thing for an emergency, this should be it,” Davis said. 

Shane Dorrill, director of communications for the Department of Public Safety, said that though Tuscaloosa could experience severe weather, a storm such as Helene is unlikely to produce similar effects as those seen in states like Florida, and the UA campus is unlikely to experience flash flooding.

“Being close to the Black Warrior River is actually a plus for us, as stormwater is able to flow off campus quickly,” Dorrill said. 

He added that it takes only six inches of flowing water to sweep a person off their feet. 

“Remember, when you see a flooded street, turn around, don’t drown,” Dorrill said. 

