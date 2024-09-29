Offensive and defensive players of the game in win over Georgia

CW / Riley Thompson Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams (#2) runs past a Georgia defender.

The Alabama-Georgia matchup on Saturday delivered an instant classic, as the Crimson Tide emerged victorious 41-34.

The win didn’t come easy, as the Bulldogs made a stellar comeback effort after being down 28-0 but were held off in the end. Here are the players of the game for Alabama in the win.

Offensive players

Jalen Milroe. The quarterback delivered an excellent performance in the win, completing 27 of 33 passes for 374 yards and two touchdowns through the air.

Milroe was also the team’s leading rusher, running for 117 yards and two touchdowns, and in total, he was responsible for 89.8% of the team’s 547 yards in the game.

Milroe became the first SEC player since 1992 to have at least two passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns in four straight games, according to ESPN analyst Cole Cubelic.

“He was, I think, exceptional,” DeBoer said after the game.

Milroe also became the first player in AP poll history with 300 yards passing, 100 yards rushing and two rushing touchdowns vs. a top-5 opponent.

Ryan Williams. The 17-year-old stood out again, leading the team with six catches for 177 yards and a touchdown, including the game-winning 75-yard touchdown catch in which he unleashed an elusive spin move on two Georgia defenders.

“He’s doing it over and over again, getting the ball in his hands and making people miss,” DeBoer said. “He’s a special player.”

Williams also had a terrific 54-yard “circus catch,” as DeBoer dubbed it, that once again showcased his ability to make plays with the football. In his first game in the SEC, Williams had three “big plays” — gains of 15-plus yards.

“Like I said, four plus two equals six,” Williams said of his and Milroe’s connection.

Defensive players

Zabien Brown. The true freshman was phenomenal, recording six tackles, a tackle for loss, a pass breakup and the game-sealing interception, the first turnover of his collegiate career.

“It doesn’t even feel real to me,” Brown said. “I don’t even remember the play for real.”

On the drive leading up to the interception, he allowed a couple of catches thrown by Georgia quarterback Carson Beck, but Brown ended up getting the last laugh.

“I’m just happy for him,” teammate Domani Jackson said. “He does this, he’s that type of guy.”

Brown’s performance opposite Jackson at cornerback helped the Crimson Tide seal the win against the Bulldogs.

Jihaad Campbell. The linebacker recorded four tackles, a tackle for loss and an interception off of Beck in the second quarter. He was also excellent in pass coverage against Georgia tight end Oscar Delp, who didn’t have a catch on the day.

Even with his performance, Campbell isn’t completely satisfied with the win.

“We gotta go back to the drawing board,” he said, adding that the team needs to see where it can improve.

Campbell’s performance was especially crucial after fellow linebacker Justin Jefferson left the game midway through the second quarter and did not return. Campbell had to be in pass coverage more often than usual but was up for the task.

These four players were massive in the win over the Bulldogs, helping the Crimson Tide reclaim the No. 1 title in the AP poll.