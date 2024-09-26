Predictions for Alabama’s showdown with Georgia and other key Week 5 games

CW / Elijah McWhorter Alabama running back Jam Miller (#26) breaks away from Western Kentucky defenders.

No. 2 Georgia at No. 4 Alabama: 6:30 p.m. CT, Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

It doesn’t get much bigger than a Top-5 matchup between SEC rivals with ESPN’s College Gameday and a former U.S. President in attendance.

This game will say a lot about who this new Alabama team is without Nick Saban on the sideline. Having Saban on the sideline was the ultimate weapon for the Crimson Tide for years when playing the Bulldogs, because as Georgia head coach Kirby Smart’s former boss, he knew many of Smart’s moves. Now is the perfect time for Smart, Saban’s former assistant coach and prodigy, to strike and take over the title of best program in America.

Unfortunately for Smart, Alabama still looks incredibly explosive and is likely to be one of the toughest opponents he faces all year.

If fans were to look at one-on-one matchups across the board, they would find that these teams are essentially in a deadlock talent-wise. Both rosters are composed of top recruiting classes, and both staffs feature the best of the best.

The difference in this game is the fact that Smart has had two weeks to set his team straight after a scare versus Kentucky in Week 3. For Alabama, and pretty much the rest of the college football world, Georgia’s 1-point win in Lexington could end up being the worst possible thing that could happen. Smart, like Saban before him, has an incredible ability to get his team ready to dominate after a close win or loss. For this reason, Alabama will get Georgia’s absolute best, resulting in a crucial road win for the Bulldogs.

Prediction: Georgia 27, Alabama 24

Where to watch: ABC

No. 21 Oklahoma at Auburn: 2:40 p.m. CT, Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, Alabama

Rocky starts to the season for these squads make this game pivotal for both sides.

Quarterback controversies have been a big part of the story. In last week’s loss to Tennessee, Oklahoma benched starting QB Jackson Arnold in favor of true freshman Michael Hawkins Jr., who will reportedly make his first career start this week at Auburn. For the Tigers, they decided to start backup Hank Brown last week in a loss to Arkansas.

They did, however, end up putting second-year starter Payton Thorne in the game during the second half. Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze has yet to announce a starter for Week 5 versus the Sooners, and he said that there will be a competition for the role during practice.

Regardless of who’s under center for the Tigers this week, Oklahoma’s turnover-forcing defense is going to feast on this floundering offense. Auburn has a minus-10 turnover ratio, and Oklahoma is one of the best in college football at forcing turnovers. The Sooners will be able to completely neutralize Auburn’s offense, giving Oklahoma a much-needed win.

Prediction: Oklahoma 27, Auburn 7

Where to watch: ABC

South Alabama at No. 14 LSU: 6:45 p.m. CT, Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Two high-flying offenses will be on display Saturday when the Jaguars and Tigers square off under the lights at Death Valley. South Alabama is coming off of back-to-back throttlings, outsourcing opponents 135-24 in their last two outings. Meanwhile, LSU has looked shaky, with a close win versus South Carolina and a loss to USC. LSU should in theory be able to handle its Sun Belt opponent this week, but South Alabama’s offense has looked nearly unstoppable. Fortunately for the Tigers, their offense should be able to roll right through the Jaguars’ defense, taking some of the pressure off of their own defensive unit. LSU wins in a game that will be a lot closer than expected due to how efficient South Alabama’s offense has been over the past two weeks.

Prediction: LSU 34, South Alabama 20

Where to watch: SEC Network