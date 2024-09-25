Meet these Alabama athletes’ furry friends

CW / Riley Thompson A dog sits next to its owner at a soccer game.

While Alabama athletes might be well-known for their athletic prowess, some of the biggest aspects of their personal lives — like their animal companions — can be overlooked in favor of highlighting sports-based achievement.

Meet the furry cheerleaders of women’s basketball guard Zaay Green and women’s tennis player Priya Nelson — their beloved canine companions, Koda and Bella.

Koda

Zaay Green has a 9-month-old Belgian Malinois named Koda, whom she described as having “big brown eyes” and “a lot of energy.”

Given the bread is one of the most favored police dogs because of their intelligence, Green is just the person to keep Koda entertained and active between training him and taking him out.

“We go to the dog park a lot,” Green said. “If I can, I try to bring him to a lot of places.”

Koda also frequents outdoor basketball practices, each time making the women’s basketball team and its coaches grow even fonder of him.

“Everybody loves him, everybody pets him,” Green said. “They want me to bring him to the gym sometimes just so they can see him.”

Koda is more than just a cuddly companion for Green — he is also registered as her emotional support animal and service dog. Wherever Green is, so is Koda.

“I was in Arizona for the summer and I had to come back to Texas to get ready to come to school. He traveled on the plane with me. He was right under my seat. He slept the whole time,” Green said.

Green has trained Koda to do different tricks like sitting, lying down and shaking hands. Since he’s a good listener, Green gives Koda special treats some days.

“We’ve gotten Starbucks together. He’s got his pup cup,” Green said. “He’s also had frozen yogurt before.”

“Everytime I come home, he greets me with a smile,” Green said. “He’s just smiling and wagging his tail. All you see is his teeth.”

Every Alabama athlete has a treasure trove of Crimson Tide gear, and Koda is no different.

“I have an Alabama leash for him, and he has a bandana that has a big A on it,” Green said, adding that his collar and tag are Alabama-branded as well.

Bella

Priya Nelson is the proud owner of Bella, a 4-year-old Husky-German Shepherd mix that resides in Nelson’s home state of California. The pair do anything and everything together.

“She loves going anywhere with me. I like to take her on drives in the car. I take her to a field, go on hikes. I’m in California with her, so I take her to the beach,” Nelson said.

Since Bella stays in California while Nelson is in Tuscaloosa, they make sure to not take any of their precious time together for granted.

“When I’m home, I have to run to stay active, and she runs with me,” Nelson said. “She doesn’t have to be on a leash. It’s kind of cool just having her. She’s not a person but it’s someone there with me running. It’s my favorite thing.”

Animals show their love for their humans in different ways, and Bella smiles when she’s excited to see Nelson. But while she is cute, she is still part Husky, meaning she howls instead of barking.

Dressed in her Alabama leash and bandana, Bella spends her days watching as her owner dominates on the tennis court, waiting for her to return home for more runs.