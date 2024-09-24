Dachshunds and dining: Tuscaloosa celebrates Oktoberfest

CW / Josie Wahl The City of Tuscaloosa hosted its annual Oktoberfest celebration Saturday.

Tuscaloosa doesn’t usually smell like sauerkraut, spicy sausage and soft pretzels, but it did on Saturday when Oktoberfest, hosted at Druid City Social, rolled into town and transformed the city into a smaller version of Munich.

Oktoberfest is a traditional German celebration that, despite its name, usually begins in late September. The festivities celebrate German culture, food and beer. For Tuscaloosa’s version, a $15 regular admissions ticket granted visitors access to a lively festival and a free beer stein.

The event had many attractions, including live music, a 5K run and a German costume competition, but none were as popular as the annual dachshund dash. Put on by the Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter, over 20 owners volunteered their dogs to race down a stretch of lawn in order to claim the dachshund dash crown.

“The environment in Oktoberfest is very unique. It’s fun and very social. I think other Bama students should check it out,” said Katelyn Hill, a junior majoring in human development who was there for the dog race.

The dachshunds ran 100 feet on the grass towards their waving owners. A dense and excited crowd cheered on each dog, with children and adults alike engaged and smiling. Some dogs were more dedicated to the race than others, sprinting down their lanes to the energetic owners awaiting them. Other dogs just enjoyed the attention from spectators by rolling around in the grass. It didn’t matter who came in first — everybody was cheering for all the dogs.

Lili Coffin and Lindsey Bolen, both seniors majoring in engineering, were there for the dachshund dash but also got to experience other aspects of the festival, like the live music.

“They [the festival] have really made my time here a lot easier. It was a big transition coming down here, so I try to find little events that the community puts on,” Coffin said.

Alex Kulach, a senior finance major, said he attended the festival to celebrate his German heritage.

“We’re trying to drink beer, eat brats and some pretzels, and celebrate Oktoberfest,” Kulach said.

Tuscaloosa Oktoberfest was brimming with happy Alabamians of all ages. A kid’s zone, complete with a bounce house, saw a steady stream of children running around. Parents waited under large tents and enjoyed local folk bands while sipping beer or eating sausages. Vendors sold German chocolate, fruity lemonade and locally made goods ranging from jewelry to doorknobs.

“A lot of my involvement is with the University, so it’s actually nice to see Tuscaloosa as an inclusive community. There’s a lot to do, and a lot of opportunities,” said Ian Cioch, a junior majoring in aerospace engineering. “There’s also weiner dogs here, so you can’t beat that.”