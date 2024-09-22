Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White

Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White
Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White
Categories:

Homecoming Queen applications open, informational sessions to be held this week

Jeb Rine, Contributing Writer
September 22, 2024
CW / Caroline Simmons
2023 homecoming queen Mae Farmer sits in the back of a car during the parade.

The application for Homecoming Queen has opened up and closes at noon Sept. 29. 

Two informational sessions for Homecoming Queen applicants will take place this week as well, with one on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 6 p.m. and one on Thursday, Sept. 26 at 3:30 p.m. 

The informational session on Wednesday will be in person in Student Center room 3110, and the session on Thursday will be over Zoom. Details for the Zoom can be found on the timeline for the application process. The sessions will cover details about interviews, applications, the selection process, and the homecoming court experience.

Interviews with applicants will take place Sept. 29-30.

The top five candidates who score highest will be alerted Oct. 2, and they will be formally announced Oct. 6. Campaigning will begin Oct. 13 at 7 a.m.

There is also a form available for people interested in being a part of or nominating someone to be a part of the three panels who aid in the selection process. Students, faculty, and alumni are encouraged to apply or nominate someone to the panels. 

For those interested in joining or nominating someone to the essay, review, dispute and resolution panel, there is an opt-in form to be randomly selected.

The election for Homecoming court is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 22. Voting will take place on myBama from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

 

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in NEWS
Crimson Conserve competition aims to reduce energy consumption
Crimson Conserve competition aims to reduce energy consumption
Students sit at a voter registration table.
Vote Everywhere helps students register to vote with campus booths
The Republican presidential nominee will be in attendance for the Alabama-Georgia matchup.
Students react to Trump attending Alabama vs. Georgia game
Faculty Senate votes to remove DEI committee
Faculty Senate votes to remove DEI committee
Students laughing with Big Al at the Hispanic Heritage Month kickoff in the Fall of 2023.
Hispanic-Latino Association celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month despite funding setbacks
President Stuart Bell speaking about increase in enrollment.
UA enrollment surpasses 40,000 students