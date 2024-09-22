Homecoming Queen applications open, informational sessions to be held this week

The application for Homecoming Queen has opened up and closes at noon Sept. 29.
Two informational sessions for Homecoming Queen applicants will take place this week as well, with one on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 6 p.m. and one on Thursday, Sept. 26 at 3:30 p.m.
The informational session on Wednesday will be in person in Student Center room 3110, and the session on Thursday will be over Zoom. Details for the Zoom can be found on the timeline for the application process. The sessions will cover details about interviews, applications, the selection process, and the homecoming court experience.
Interviews with applicants will take place Sept. 29-30.
The top five candidates who score highest will be alerted Oct. 2, and they will be formally announced Oct. 6. Campaigning will begin Oct. 13 at 7 a.m.
There is also a form available for people interested in being a part of or nominating someone to be a part of the three panels who aid in the selection process. Students, faculty, and alumni are encouraged to apply or nominate someone to the panels.
For those interested in joining or nominating someone to the essay, review, dispute and resolution panel, there is an opt-in form to be randomly selected.
The election for Homecoming court is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 22. Voting will take place on myBama from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.