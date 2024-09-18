Week 4 CW Poll: Alabama remains at No. 4 after routing Wisconsin

CW / Riley Brown Alabama defensive back Malachi Moore (#13) celebrates with linebacker Jihaad Campbell (#11) during the game against South Florida.

Alabama blew past Wisconsin in Week 3, taking down the Badgers 42-10 in Madison.

Quarterback Jalen Milroe threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more, strengthening his early Heisman campaign. Unfortunately, injuries for both safety Malachi Moore and linebacker Qua Russaw create uncertainty defensively going into the bye week.

The Crimson Tide saw virtually no movement in any of the major polls, remaining at No. 4 in both the AP poll and the Coaches Poll.

Ahead is the CW Poll, a composite ranking put together with the top ten rankings of Crimson White sports desk writers.

10. Penn State (-2)

Last week: No. 8

The last we saw of Penn State was a competitive game versus Bowling Green in Week 2, making it difficult to assess how good the Nittany Lions actually are. They had a bye in Week 3 but are back in action this Saturday in Beaver Stadium against Kent State to try to cement themselves as a Top 10 team.

9. Missouri (-3)

Last week: No. 6

Missouri struggled against No. 24 Boston College in a low-scoring matchup, escaping with a 27-21 victory. Despite dropping three spots from last week, the Tigers look ahead and seek to remain undefeated as they take on Vanderbilt on Saturday.

8. Oregon (+2)

Last week: No. 10

After a rough first couple of weeks, the Ducks have started to look more like a Top 10 team, as they took down rival Oregon State handily 49-14. Oregon enters a Week 4 bye week still looking to shore up some issues on the offensive line.

7. Miami (-)

Last week: No. 7

Miami still hasn’t shown any sign of weakness through three weeks, throttling Ball State at home 62-0.

Quarterback Cam Ward threw for 346 yards and five touchdowns, with the defense holding Ball State to 115 total yards compared to the Hurricanes’ 750. Miami travels to take on South Florida in Week 4.

6. Tennessee (+3)

Last week: No. 9

Tennessee continued its early-season dominance in Week 3, routing Kent State at home 71-0.

The Volunteers scored 65 points in the first half, the most of any FBS team in a half so far this season. Josh Heupel’s squad faces its first true test of the season in Week 4, traveling to take on No. 15 Oklahoma in a marquee primetime matchup.

5. Ole Miss (-)

Last week: No. 5

Ole Miss traveled to Wake Forest in Week 3 and walked out with a 40-6 victory. The Rebels have yet to allow a touchdown this season, joining Ohio State and Georgia as the only three teams in that category.

In Week 4, the team returns home to take on Georgia Southern.

4. Alabama (-)

Last week: No. 4

Alabama played at Wisconsin in Week 3 and overcame its Week 2 troubles with an emphatic 42-10 blowout.

The offensive line was completely healthy for the first time this season, with tackles Kadyn Proctor and Elijah Pritchett returning. It showed, as the Crimson Tide rushed for 181 yards and only received one penalty on the offensive line compared to nine in Week 3.

Alabama enters a bye week before its highly anticipated Week 5 matchup with No. 2 Georgia.

3. Ohio State (-)

Last week: No. 3

The Buckeyes had a bye week in Week 3, but they are back in action in Week 4 at home against Marshall.

2. Georgia (-1)

Last week: No. 1

Georgia falls from the top spot after struggling on the road in Week 3 against Kentucky.

The Bulldogs were behind for most of the game, taking their first lead in the fourth quarter and escaping Lexington with a narrow 13-12 win. Georgia enters a bye week before traveling to Tuscaloosa in Week 5 to take on Alabama.

1.Texas (+1)

Last week: No. 2

Texas is the No. 1 team in college football. It has also taken over the top spot in the AP Poll for the first time since 2008.

Week 3 had its ups and downs, however, with the Longhorns taking down UTSA at home 56-7 but losing quarterback Quinn Ewers to an abdominal injury in the process.

Luckily, backup Arch Manning was outstanding, throwing for 223 yards and four touchdowns as well as running for a 67-yard touchdown. Manning will have his first career start in Week 4, as the team takes on Louisiana-Monroe at home.