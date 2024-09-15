Alabama goes undefeated in Roadrunner Classic

Elijah McWhorter Alabama volleyball huddles in between plays against Grambling State on Aug. 30, 2024.

Alabama volleyball went undefeated in its games against Sam Houston, UTSA and Central Arkansas at the Roadrunner Classic, which was hosted by UTSA.

Sam Houston

Alabama was victorious in Game 1 against the Sam Houston Bearkats, winning 3-1. The Crimson Tide took the first set 25-21, but the Bearkats bounced back and dominated the second, winning 25-10. Alabama was able to keep its cool and win the final two sets.

Middle blocker Jordyn Towns shined throughout the game, with eight kills and 14 total attacks on a .500 hitting percentage. Outside hitter Sophie Angee continued her dominance on offense, with 14 kills, 52 total attacks and eight digs.

For Alabama, being able to remain calm in the face of adversity has been the story of the season.

“This team has fight in them, and they did not give up,” head coach Rashinda Reed said. “It was something I was really proud of.”

UTSA

Alabama won a thriller against UTSA, 3-2. The Crimson Tide was down 2-1 yet was able to come back and win.

The team’s slow start nearly cost them the game as the Roadrunners took the second and third sets of the matchup.

“We need to start respecting every opponent,” Reed said. “That’s a little adversity we need to work through.”

Alabama had several standouts on offense. Fifth-year middle blocker Chaise Campbell had 19 kills, 38 total attacks and 21.5 points. Freshman middle blocker Ellery Rees had 11 kills, 21 total attacks and 15 points. In all, the Crimson Tide had four players finish with double-digit points.

Central Arkansas

Alabama’s final game was a 3-0 win against the Central Arkansas Bears. The Crimson Tide held firm in the first two sets, but in the third set Central Arkansas went on a 7-1 run and forced extra sets, where Alabama won 32-30.

Agee was strong for Alabama, recording 15 kills, 34 total attacks and a .235 hitting percentage. Ellery Rees had seven kills, 14 total attacks, a .429 hitting percentage and the game-winning point.

With upcoming SEC play in a few weeks, the team will want to take every game seriously.

“We have to come out and do our job, putting everything out there, and see what happens after that,” Reed said.

Alabama will head back to Tuscaloosa to take on North Alabama Sept. 18 at 6 p.m. CT in Foster Auditorium. Fans can stream the matchup on ESPN.