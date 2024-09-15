Crimson Tide rolls over Louisiana Tech 4-0

CW / Braxton Bevis Alabama forward Nedya Sawan (#16) dribbles away from a Louisiana Tech defender.

The Alabama soccer team beat the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs 4-0 on Friday, despite inclement weather.

However, the rain didn’t seem to affect the team’s performance. Alabama played aggressively in the first 10 minutes, keeping Louisiana Tech constantly on defense.

“That was our challenge for this week: Let’s get out there and let’s come out flying,” Alabama head coach Wes Hart said.

Louisiana Tech responded with a strong drive right up to Alabama goalie Ellie Lanyi. However, the drive ended due to a called offside.

In the 32nd minute, midfielder Melina Rebimbas netted the first goal of the night — and her first of the season — giving Alabama a 1-0 lead.

“It definitely made me excited … to be back on the field with this team,” Rebimbas said. “I was on the sideline all spring, cheering on the team every single day. It was definitely a challenge, but I couldn’t have been more proud of this team.”

The Crimson Tide ended the first half with 16 shots and one goal, leading the Bulldogs 1-0.

After a light shower slicked the field again at halftime, Alabama came out fast. Midfielder Maddie Padelski put a shot on goal 47 seconds into the half, but it was blocked by goalie Sarah Melén.

In the 54th minute Alabama forward Gianna Paul raised the score to 2-0. A minute and a half later, Padelski scored another goal for the Crimson Tide, securing a commanding lead of 3-0.

Padelski said she felt blessed to be a part of the team, adding that the people surrounding her gave her the confidence that she needed to perform.

Louisiana Tech defender Dakota Merino received a yellow card in the 78th minute. This was the only card given out in the game.

Soon after, midfielder Tal Faingezicht got the Bulldogs their second shot of the game and their only shot on goal, which Lanyi saved.

Alabama finished strong with four shots in the last seven minutes, including a late goal by forward Nedya Sawan with an assist from forward Kennedy Garcia. The Crimson Tide ended the game with an impressive 40 shots, 15 shots on goal and four goals.

“We looked like a team that was hungry and aggressive tonight, and that’s exactly what we need from the team,” Hart said.

Alabama will travel to Austin, Texas, to take on the Texas Longhorns in the team’s first SEC game of the season Thursday at 7 p.m. Fans can stream the matchup on SEC Network+.