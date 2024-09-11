Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

Mayor Maddox declares September Gynecologic Cancer Awareness Month, Chrysalis center to host fundraiser

Jeb Rine and Maven Navarro
September 11, 2024
CW File

Walt Maddox declared September “Gynecologic Cancer Awareness Month” at the city council meeting Monday. 

Betsy Fetner, program director at the Laura Crandall Brown Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to spreading awareness of gynecologic cancer, said the foundation has a three-fold mission. 

“We fund research for early detection tests,” Fetner said. “We provide support — emotional and financial. The third fold of our mission that we try to do all year but especially in September is awareness. We really want to prioritize our health as women and be our own advocates.” 

The LCBF will host the Head Over Teal race, its biggest event of the year, Sept. 28 at The Preserve in Hoover. 

Following this proclamation, Jenny Lee and Nisha Warbington, founders of The Chrysalis Center, a program to help students with Dyslexia, spoke about the challenges dyslexic students faced. 

“Folks with dyslexia face a lot of challenges,” Warbington said. “If you went through school and you weren’t great at art, you suffered for 50 minutes through art class. If you weren’t great at P.E., you didn’t necessarily do so great in a sport. But when you struggle with reading, it impacts the foundation of every learning opportunity.” 

The Chrysalis Center will host its first major fundraiser, an exhibition featuring art and local vendors in Tuscaloosa. The fundraiser will be held Sept. 21 at 11 Edgewater, Tuscaloosa, AL, owned by WB Construction, which is allowing the center to use it for the event. All proceeds will go to helping the center operate. 

“Children with dyslexia learn differently,” Warbington said. “They need different strategies, different techniques and they need to be taught by highly trained educators.”

