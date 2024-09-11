Week 2 CW Poll: Where does Alabama fall in the rankings?

CW / Caroline Simmons Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard (#5) attempts to escape from South Florida defenders.

Alabama had a mixed Week 2, beating South Florida at home 42-16 while only being up by 1 going into the fourth quarter. The Crimson Tide pulled away late, scoring three touchdowns in the final five minutes of the game. Due to the eventual blowout final score, there was virtually no movement for the team in any of the major rankings, as it retained its No. 4 placement in both the AP poll and the coaches poll.

Ahead is the Crimson White’s Top 10, a composite ranking put together with the top ten rankings of various Crimson White sports desk writers.

Oregon (2-0)

Few teams have had a more disappointing start to the season than Oregon, which squeaked out narrow wins at home against an FCS team in Idaho and an unranked Boise State. However, only being two weeks into the season, it’s far too early to count out head coach Dan Lanning and the talent on the Ducks’ roster. After all, they struggled early last season against Texas Tech in Week 2 but later figured things out and ended up going 12-2.

Tennessee (2-0)

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel has been known for his electric offenses and lackluster defenses. But through two games, things look good on both sides of the ball. Watch out for the Volunteers to be a competitor in the SEC.

Penn State (2-0)

After a dominant Week 1 win at West Virginia, the Nittany Lions struggled to put away Bowling Green at home. However, Penn State has three straight home games to work out any flaws.

Miami (2-0)

With one of the most talented rosters in the nation, it was always a question of coaching at Miami. Fortunately, head coach Mario Cristobal has the Hurricanes rolling. With a very manageable schedule on the horizon, they don’t look to be slowing down anytime soon.

Missouri (2-0)

Head coach Eli Drinkwitz’s Missouri program has been on the rise for years. 2024 seems to be the culmination of their ascent, as through two games, the Tigers have a combined point differential of 89-0. They face their first challenge of the season this week at home against No. 24 Boston College.

Ole Miss (2-0)

With the top-ranked transfer portal class and most of the 2023 production returning, Ole Miss had possibly the best offseason in college football. So far, it has translated to the field, as the Rebels beat Furman 76-0 in Week 1 and Middle Tennessee 52-3 last week.

Alabama (2-0)

Alabama has shown bright spots on both sides of the ball, as its inexperienced secondary has held up well through two games and quarterback Jalen Milroe looks as explosive as ever. But with multiple offensive tackles injured and guards playing out of position to fill their place, the offensive line looked shaky against USF. The Crimson Tide faces its first road test this week as it travels to take on Wisconsin.

Ohio State (2-0)

The Buckeyes just might have the best roster in the country, and so far, they’ve done nothing but pull out strong wins. In Week 1, they dominated Akron 52-6, and in Week 2, they beat Western Michigan in a 56-0 shutout.

Texas (2-0)

So far, Texas has the best win in college football, traveling to Ann Arbor in Week 2 and trouncing the Michigan Wolverines 31-12. The Longhorns look as strong up front as any team in the country, and quarterback Quinn Ewers looks like a Heisman front-runner.

Georgia (2-0)

Kirby Smart’s Georgia team has been the most dominant in the land for several seasons now, and through two weeks, they’ve beaten opponents by a combined 82-6. They face an extremely tough schedule, but it seems like the Bulldogs are built to handle it.