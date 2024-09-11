Predictions for the biggest games of Week 3

CW / Caroline Simmons Albama wide receiver Kobe Prentice flexes after catching a pass in the Crimson Tide’s Week 2 win versus South Florida.

No. 4 Alabama at Wisconsin: 11 a.m. CT, Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, Wisconsin

The 2-0 Crimson Tide will take its first road trip of the season, traveling to Camp Randall for a cross-conference matchup against Wisconsin.

Both offenses will be under the microscope. Alabama’s offensive line failed to provide sufficient protection and allowed three sacks last week, and Wisconsin’s offense failed to surpass 30 points in each of its two games against Western Michigan and South Dakota. What should help Alabama’s offensive line is possibly getting superstar tackle Kadyn Proctor back in the lineup after he missed the previous two games. With fellow starter Elijah Pritchett banged up throughout last week’s game, it’s clear that Alabama’s offense has a ceiling when the offensive line isn’t fully healthy.

For this Week 3 meeting, the key question will be if quarterback Jalen Milroe will have enough time in the pocket to find his playmakers and make big things happen down the field. If this happens, things could quickly shift in favor of the Crimson Tide.

The Alabama defense is also likely licking its chops looking at a Wisconsin offense that doesn’t seem to have an identity yet, given its inability to score a high volume of points against non-Power Four opponents.

The Crimson Tide will roll through Madison and Alabama will enter its bye week 3-0.

Prediction: Alabama 34, Wisconsin 13

Where to watch: FOX

No. 16 LSU at South Carolina: 11 a.m. CT, Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia will be the backdrop of ESPN’s College Gameday this week with a marquee matchup between SEC foes LSU and South Carolina.

South Carolina enters this game 2-0 after a 31-6 victory over Kentucky, while LSU has looked shaky in each of its last two contests. Having the incredible home atmosphere of Williams-Brice Stadium is a huge advantage for the Gamecocks.

LSU’s high-powered offense will light up the scoreboard, and the game’s outcome will hinge on whether or not the Gamecock offense can do the same against LSU’s defense.

Ultimately, South Carolina won’t have the downfield passing ability to keep up with the Tigers, resulting in a bounceback win for LSU.

Prediction: LSU 38, South Carolina 30

Where to watch: ABC

No. 1 Georgia at Kentucky: 6:30 p.m. CT, Kroger Field, Lexington, Kentucky

Kentucky didn’t fare well against South Carolina last week, evening out its record to 1-1. This week, it welcomes the No. 1 team in the country to Lexington for what will most likely lead to a 3-0 mark on Georgia’s record.

Georgia has more talented position groups and will certainly outcoach Kentucky with their two-time national champion coach. The Bulldogs will rout Kentucky as their showdown with the Crimson Tide looms on the horizon.

Prediction: Georgia 41, Kentucky 14

Where to watch: ABC