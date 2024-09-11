UA campus commemorates 9/11 with Memorial Events

CW / Riley Thompson American flags line the Mound in remembrance of 9/11.

The morning of Sept. 11, 2001, started like any ordinary day — peaceful and clear. However, the nation underwent a profound and lasting transformation as the hours passed.

Twenty-three years later, students at The University of Alabama came together to pay tribute to the individuals who lost their lives during the tragic events of that day and to celebrate the resilience that emerged in the aftermath.

YAF’s Never Forget Project

As part of YAF’s annual “Never Forget Project,” the organization planted 2,977 American flags on the Mound, each symbolizing a life lost in the attacks.

Trenton Buffenbarger, YAF president and a junior majoring in political science, emphasized the importance of continuing the project.

“Most UA students now, including myself, were not alive in 2001. We have lived in the aftermath our entire lives, so I think it’s even more important that we make sure no one is forgotten than it has ever been,” Buffenbarger said.

In addition to the emotional significance, Buffenbarger pointed out the sense of community the project fosters, noting how students from different backgrounds came together to honor the victims.

“This tends to draw out more non-usual members than anything, and it truly is a moment to come together for something beyond belief lines or any differences anyone might have on campus,” he added.

Support for the event remained steady this year, with participation from the Air Force ROTC, which helped YAF members set up the flags.

“We’ve had solid participation over the last three years,” Buffenbarger said. “It means a lot to the people who lost loved ones on 9/11 that we continue this project, not just at UA, but across the country.”

Circle K’s flag memorial

Circle K, a student-led service and leadership organization, paid homage to the victims by meticulously setting up a stunning memorial on the Crimson Promenade.

The 2,977 flags, arranged to form the shape of the American flag, not only served as a visual tribute but also as a solemn reminder of the lives lost on that fateful day.

Sage Riel, president of Circle K, expressed the profound significance of the display in honoring each victim.

“The flags are a powerful way to remember each victim and to reflect on the collective loss experienced on that day,” Riel said. “By creating this display, we aim to honor the victims and help our campus community pause and reflect on the significance of 9/11.”

Riel said how deeply moving it was to witness the American flag visualized this way.

“It shows our collective commitment to never forget and to honor their memory,” Riel said.

Memorial Stair Climb

Since 2018, the University of Alabama Police Department has annually held a Memorial Stair Climb in Coleman Coliseum to honor service members who lost their lives helping others on 9/11. The climb is 2,200 steps up and down, or the number of steps it would take to ascend the 110 floors of the World Trade Center.

This year, Alabama Athletics partnered with UAPD to host the climb on Wednesday morning. For the first time, the climb was made open to members of the public to participate.