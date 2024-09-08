Alabama wins 2 of 3 at ASU Collegiate Cup, takes first loss of season

CW / Riley Brown Alabama defensive specialist Lindsey Brown (#8) celebrates after play in game against the Citadel Aug. 30.

At the ASU Collegiate Cup over the weekend, Alabama volleyball won resoundingly over Prairie View A&M and Alabama State but dropped their match versus Arizona.

Prairie View A&M

Alabama took an early lead, but late in the third set, Prairie View tied the game 24-24. Alabama eventually pulled ahead and won 26-24.

For the Crimson Tide, early dominance has been a key to success so far this season.

“I think we were just really excited to play,” head coach Rashinda Reed said. “We were playing at their pace, they were dictating the tempo of the game, and we were really able to settle down and start playing our own game.”

A wide range of experienced players shined in Game 1. Freshman middle blocker Ellery Rees achieved 10 kills on 19 total attacks and had 11 points. Fifth-year senior middle blocker Chaise Campbell was great up front, raking in nine kills on 18 total attacks, and led the team with 12 points.

Alabama State

Alabama didn’t slow down in Game 2. Alabama State came out on top in the first set 25-21, but Alabama stormed right back to win three straight, including a 25-11 victory in the third set.

Despite the noise from in-state rivals, the Crimson Tide was able to shake off the pressure and focus on the win.

“We had a lot of fight for it being a rival match,” junior Sophie Agee said. “I think we did a really good job of starting our own energy on our side.”

Agee had another strong performance in Game 2, putting up 11 kills and nine digs. Senior Paris Thompson was stellar as well, achieving 14 kills and 24 total attacks on a .500 hitting percentage.

“I think we did a good job today of working together,” Thompson said. “There’s always something people can get better at, and we all got better together today.”

Arizona

At the start of the game, Arizona stormed out to a 5-1 lead, but Alabama managed a comeback, tying the game at 8-8. The score was tied nine more times before the Wildcats eventually won 25-22.

In the second set, the Crimson Tide rallied in the final points of the set to take a 27-25 win after a kill by outside hitter Sophie Agee that evened the score to 1-1.

Arizona took the lead again in the third set, winning 25-21. In the fourth set, the Wildcats built a comfortable lead and held on to secure another 25-21 victory.

Agee led Alabama with 14 kills and 13 digs, marking her first double-double with the Crimson Tide. Setter Callie Kieffer contributed four aces to the offensive attack, while on the defensive end, middle blocker Chaise Campbell led the team with five blocks.

“We have a lot of amazing pieces on this team, but we need to stay locked in for the entire time,” Reed said. “The ladies were disappointed because we knew we could have performed better, but we have the opportunity to learn and grow from this match.”

Next week, Alabama will travel to San Antonio, Texas, for the Roadrunner Classic. The team will face Sam Houston, UTSA and Central Arkansas Sept. 13-14.